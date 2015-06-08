RGB Spectrum Launches Linx 4K Matrix Switcher

ALAMEDA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS – June 15, 2015 – RGB Spectrum is pleased to announce the launch of the LinxTM 4K, a new high performance matrix switcher for simultaneously routing 4K UHD and 2K (HD) signals. The Linx 4K switcher will be exhibited for the first time at InfoComm 2015, booth #1843.

The cost-effective Linx 4K matrix switcher offers single-wire distribution of 4K/UHD signals (4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz and 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) along with routing of 2K and lower resolution signals. 4K/UHD offers dramatically higher pixel density than standard HD video, with up to 4x more total resolution. The Linx 4K switcher is purpose-built to switch and route these signals with remarkable efficiency, and delivers superb image quality to every destination.

The Linx 4K switcher supports up to 36 inputs and 28 outputs. The switcher’s non-blocking architecture enables any input to be routed to any output. Full HDCP compliance allows the routing of copy-protected video to multiple outputs without restriction. In addition, embedded audio is passed through the switcher with full audio/video synchronization.

A graphical user interface with live thumbnails and drag-and-drop capabilities simplifies operation. Users can see all connected sources at a glance and route inputs by dragging an icon to a specific output.

Be sure to stop by our InfoComm booth (#1843) to see the latest developments in 4K UHD technologies for visualization, signal distribution and control room applications.

About RGB Spectrum

RGB Spectrum provides innovative solutions for the display, recording, and transmission of computer and video signals. Since its founding in 1987, RGB Spectrum has established itself as a leading designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge video/graphics processors and decision support systems. Company offerings include multiviewers, video wall processors, matrix switchers, codecs, recorders, and integrated solutions for control room management. RGB Spectrum's products are preferred by major global organizations in industrial, security, medical, educational, commercial and military markets. RGB Spectrum is a privately held company based in Alameda, California. For more information about our products, please call 510-814-7000 or visit us online at http://www.rgb.com.

