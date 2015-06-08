RGB Spectrum Brings 4K to the Control Room

ALAMEDA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS – June 14, 2015 – RGB Spectrum, a leader in the development of 4K video processors, is pleased to announce that its award-winning Enterprise MCMSTM control room management platform is now 4K-enabled. The capabilities of this powerful system will on display at InfoComm 2015, Booth #1843.

RGB Spectrum’s Enterprise MCMS is an innovative hardware/software platform that uses video to integrate control of disparate systems over baseband video or IP (LAN/WAN). Designed for collaborative work environments, it allows multiple operators to share keyboard/mouse (KVM) control of all integrated systems and source computers.

Depending on a customer’s requirements, our powerful control room system can be customized by choosing from an extensive range of hardware components. When configured with RGB Spectrum’s newly launched MediaWall® V Display Processor, Enterprise MCMS supports a full range of inputs and outputs up to 4K/UHD resolution.

Enterprise MCMS offers users a number of key benefits. The system is designed with an “air-gap” that separates operators from the systems they control and keeps controlled systems separate from each other. Operator workstations are not directly networked to source systems, reducing the possibility of infection by malware or other viruses.

For multi-user environments, Enterprise MCMS offers sophisticated control arbitration features that allow geographically dispersed operators to share control of system resources. Administrators can configure the system to restrict operator access levels. To support collaboration, real-time signal processing allows all operators to view the same video and graphic feeds at exactly the same moment, with no encoding delay or variation.

Enterprise MCMS provides operators with a unified and highly graphical control interface that is intuitive and streamlined. Offering live thumbnails and drag-and-drop capabilities, this interface makes it easy for operators to control Enterprise MCMS components and monitor all integrated systems and control Enterprise MCMS components.

Providing the highest resolution visualization capabilities and support for collaborative decision-making, the versatile, 4K-enabled Enterprise MCMS system is ideal for a range of mission-critical control room applications: command and control, debriefing centers, megapixel surveillance, military reconnaissance, security operations centers (SOCs), emergency operations centers (EOCs), industrial/process control and SCADA system integration.

Be sure to stop by booth #1843 to discover why Enterprise MCMS sets a new industry standard for control room management solutions.

About RGB Spectrum

RGB Spectrum provides innovative solutions for the display, recording, and transmission of computer and video signals. Since its founding in 1987, RGB Spectrum has established itself as a leading designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge video/graphics processors and decision support systems. Company offerings include multiviewers, video wall processors, matrix switchers, codecs, recorders, and integrated solutions for control room management. RGB Spectrum's products are preferred by major global organizations in industrial, security, medical, educational, commercial and military markets. RGB Spectrum is a privately held company based in Alameda, California. For more information about our products, please call 510-814-7000 or visit us online at http://www.rgb.com.

