FSR to Commemorate 35th Anniversary at InfoComm 2015 with New Products, Upgrades Across Every Range, and Champagne

Significant Enhancements to Metal Line, Electronics and Collaboration Systems to be Unwrapped

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of products for all segments of the ProAV industry including, education, hospitality, government, corporate and religious markets will commemorate its 35th anniversary at InfoComm 2015 with a briefing and bubbly! The New Jersey-based manufacturer will brief the press on all their new products and upgrades at 12:30 PM on Thursday, June 18th in Booth # 1331 followed by champagne and cake at 1.

FSR will honor its founding philosophy of merging quality with affordability by launching an impressive number of products this year comprised of additions to its Metal range including: wall and floor boxes, and table coasters; its Electronics line with several new scaling and HDMI switchers, HDBaseT modules, a FLEX I/O interface unit, and upgraded Digital Ribbon Cable; and will show a new version of the award-winning HuddleVU collaboration system plus models with added flexibility.

“We’re thrilled to share this milestone with the most important people on the planet; our team, our customers and industry colleagues,” says Company President Jan Sandri. “Celebrating at InfoComm is like inviting family to a significant birthday party. We get to unwrap all our new products and show them to the folks that made this all possible. It couldn’t be better!”

FSR, an engineering and manufacturing firm, was established in 1981 by Sandri, Bill Fitzsimmons and Charles Rodriquez to answer the need for quality and cost-effective control modules and metal integration products in the installation, integration and ProAV communities. Among the Company’s initial product ranges was FSR’s flagship floor box series, which is still considered a staple in installations around the world today.

To accommodate an industry in constant motion, FSR keeps in close contact with customers to identify needs and respond with reasonably priced, operator-friendly products and systems that not only address current requirements, but also provide elegant and practical solutions for tomorrow. Over the years, the Company’s offerings have been extended from wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes to a wide variety of matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT and CAT-X signal delivery solutions, and a full line of interfaces.





An Energy Star partner, FSR is committed to preserving the planet and incorporates an energy efficient design into each product while employing a lead-free process. Engineering and manufacturing are accomplished in the Company’s Woodland Park, NJ facility which allows for on-site quality control, fast production turnaround, and the ability to quickly customize solutions to meet specific needs.

FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. FSR sells into countries worldwide, and has a global network of representatives and distributors.

