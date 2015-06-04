Celebrate Lightworks Pro’s Third Birthday with Special Limited-Time Offers, Exclusively from EditShare

Join the birthday festivities and save 50% off the full purchase price of Pro or extend the yearly Pro license for an additional 12 months for free

Basingstoke, UK - June 4, 2015 - EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, is celebrating Lightworks Pro’s third birthday, and all editing enthusiasts from novice to professional are invited to the party. For a limited time, users can save 50% off of the revered editing suite’s full purchase price of 249.99 GBP/337.99 EUR/437.99 USD; or extend the yearly license for an additional 12 months for free.

The go-to tool for Hollywood’s most prolific film editors, including Thelma Schoonmaker, Tariq Anwar and Scott Hill, Lightworks has been used to edit blockbusters such as Shutter Island, The King’s Speech and The Wolf of Wall Street. “We are incredibly proud of the Lightworks legacy and equally as proud of the significant technical advancements our Lightworks engineering team has made over the past three years with the Pro version,” says James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “Whether it’s shot in 2K, 4K, UHD or beyond, Lightworks is a tool that, twenty years later, editors still rely on to create the industry’s most high profile, visual effects-laden films. And even more remarkably, Lightworks is a tool that has more than a million registered customers.”

Lightworks and Lightworks Pro features have expanded significantly to meet the needs of the large, diverse Lightworks community, supporting multiple formats and outputs, as well as editing workflow scenarios from novice to expert film editor. Richings adds, “We’re very passionate about giving people the tools to create and tell their stories, especially the thousands of students and young filmmakers using Lightworks to make their first film. We hope that these amazing birthday offers will help open doors for those who want to upgrade to the Pro version as well as inspire the next generation of budding professional editors to discover this incredible platform.”

For a complete list of the advanced features in Lightworks Pro compared to Lightworks Free, please visithttp://bit.ly/1HMrdZP.

Join the Celebration – Lightworks Pro Birthday Special Details

There are two Lightworks birthday special offers. Users can purchase Lightworks Pro outright for 124.99 GBP/168.99 EUR/218.99 USD, a 50% discount from its original price of 249.99 GBP/337.99 EUR/437.99 USD respectively. Users can also purchase the annual license for 99.99 GBP/134.99 EUR/174.99 USD and receive an additional 12 months for free. Visit the shop and use voucher code BIRTHDAY_2015 for savings.

These special offers are limited, so be sure to pick up the Lightworks Pro “birthday goodie bag” by June 24, 2015.

For more information on the celebration, please visit Lightworks Pro’s special birthday offers page atwww.lwks.com/birthday.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

