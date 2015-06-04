What's New with HuddleVU?

FSR’s Flagship Collaboration Systems will be Exhibited with Expanded Capabilities at InfoComm 2015

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR’s HuddleVU Collaboration solutions will continue to amaze InfoComm attendees with even greater capabilities at this year’s show. HuddleVU, which originally stunned visitors in 2013 with its flexible user-configurations and easy-to-install design impressed attendees in 2014 with the addition of furniture and control solutions and returns in 2015 with features and capabilities developed to accommodate needs ranging from simple to complex via integration with a new set of FSR switchers and even more furniture solutions. HuddleVu, the Switchers and over a dozen more new products will be shown along with FSR’s established lines at InfoComm in Booth 1331.

HuddleVU collaboration systems deliver a solution that creates the ideal environment for several users to share and view their multiple inputs; laptops, tablets, and smart phones, on a single or multiple displays. When FSR’s new DV-MFMV-74 DV PRO – MultiVU – Seven Input Multi-Format Windowing Scaler is integrated with the HuddleVU FLEX System it creates a 7-input/user system that has a windowing 4k x 2K output with seamless switching and ease of integration with all HuddleVU Collaboration Furniture.

The HuddleVU line is rounded out with the availability of collaboration solutions where only 2 inputs are needed. FSR’s new DV-HSW-21A 2 x 1 HDMI switcher and the DV-MFSW-21A is a HDMI + VGA & Audio to HDMI switcher integrate with one FSR T3 table box for small collaboration or huddle kiosk-type solutions. These switchers combined with FSR’s HuddleVU Systems and custom collaboration furniture provide designers and solution providers with the most extensive selection of options, finishes, and solutions for complete collaboration needs in any market or environment.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

