Media 100 Announces Yosemite Support, New $99 Pricing

Boris FX(TM), the leading developer of visual effects and post-production solutions for film and video, and MacVideo Promo, a promotion company that offers exclusive deals on tools for Mac video editors, announces Media 100 Suite Version 2.1.6 - fast, professional, and easy-to-use video editing software for Mac OS X. The v2.1.6 release adds support for Mac OS X 10.10 ("Yosemite") and is available at a new breakthrough price of $99 USD.



"Media 100 is an ideal solution for anyone who values easy-to-learn editing tools that deliver professional quality," comments Florian Peters, co-founder, Magic Eye, a top German post-production facility and longtime Media 100 user. "With new support for Yosemite as well as the latest AJA video I/O hardware, Media 100 is ready for a new generation of editors."



Professional and Easy-to-Use

Media 100 offers unrivaled ease-of-use, stability, and image quality. Focus on the craft of video editing instead of learning a complex application. Native QuickTime codec support includes ProRes, DVCPRO HD, and more. Mix supported codecs without conversion or rendering.



Professional Transitions and Titling

Boris RED is integrated 3D titling and visual effects software that launches a user-friendly custom interface directly from the Media 100 timeline for advanced title animation and effects. Every purchase of Media 100 also includes the Boris RED plug-in (a $695 value) for Adobe Premiere Pro CC-CS5 for Mac. (www.borisfx.com/red)



Broad Support for 4K, 2K, HD, and SD

Media 100 supports dozens of video standards in 4K, 2K, HD, and SD resolutions at frame rates from 23.98 to 60 frames per second. Acquisition interfaces for AVCHD, AVC-Intra, FireWire, Panasonic P2, and Sony XDCAM are provided as well as support for video I/O interfaces from manufacturers such as AJA and Blackmagic Design.



Pricing and Availability



Media 100 Suite v2.1.6 is available for purchase from the all-new Media 100 website (www.media100.com) for $99 (USD). Version 2.1.6 is a free update for Media 100 Suite v2.1.x users. Download a free 60-day trial.