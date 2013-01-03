New Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Tripod Now Shipping
Hauppauge, NY – January 3, 2013 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, today announced that the new Davis & Sanford® Pro Elite Tripod and Head models 5075-15 and 5100-25 are now shipping.
The new Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Series two-in-one spreader feature includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity and a true fluid head design, providing shooters a system that performs flawlessly on both flat and uneven surfaces. The ergonomically designed lever offers shooters incredibly smooth pan, scan and tilt with counter balance control capabilities that support a wide range of camera weights. The variable quick release lets users easily fine-tune the camera balance.
Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Tripods Pricing and Specifications
The new Davis & Sanford Pro Elite tripods are offered through the Tiffen Dealer Network at a price point of 699.99USD for the PE 5075-15 model and 1099.99USD for the PE 5100-25 model.
Pro Elite 5075-15 — 75mm two-in-one video tripod w/ 5-15 fluid head
• Two-in-one spreader feature includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity.
• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure
two-stage quick-lock leg clamping system
• Rapid action transport clips
• Spike feet or rubber feet option included
• 515 head has selectable four-position pan and tilt drag
• 515 head has selectable five-position plus zero counterbalance system
• 515 head has 80mm sliding camera plate range and bubble level
• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included
Maximum Height: 64″ / 162.56 cm; Minimum Height: 23.6″ / 59.94 cm; Folded: 35.4″ / 89.92 cm
Mid Level Spreader: snap in w/ stationary 47″ / 119.38 cm floor diameter
Leg Diameter & Stages: 17mm & 25mm-2 stage
Quick Release: QR515, 80mm sliding range
Floor Spreader Diameter Min: 25″ / 63.5; Max: 41″ / 104.14 cm
Tripod Capacity 88 lbs, Head Payload: 2 lbs-15 lbs
Head Tilt & Pan: 4 step (0+3) Tilt Range +90 -75 degrees
Counterbalance: five steps (0+4) Bowl Diameter: 75mm
Box Size: 29″ x 9″ x 9″ / 73.66 cm x 22.86 cm x 22.86 cm; Master Pack: 4 pc; 30” x 19” x 19″ / 76.2 cm x 48.26 cm x 48.26 cm
Total Weight: 13 lbs. / 5.9 kg
Leg Lock Type: Flip
Pro Elite 5100-25 — 100mm Video Tripod w/3-25 fluid head
• Adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity
• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure
• Two-stage quick-lock leg clamping system
• Rapid-action transport lock
• Spike feet option included
• 3-15 head has selectable four-position pan and tilt drag
• 3-15 head has selectable three-position counterbalance system
• Head has mini Euro quick release plate and bubble level
• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included
Maximum Height: 64″ / 162.56 cm; Minimum Height: 23.6″ / 59.94 cm; Folded: 35.4″ / 89.92 cm
Floor Spreader Diameter Min: 25″ / 63.5; Max: 41″ / 104.14 cm
Leg Diameter & Stages: 17mm & 25mm-2 stage
Quick Release: QR325
Leg Lock Type: Flip
Tripod Capacity 88 lbs / 39.9 kg, Head Payload: 2 lbs-15 lbs / 0.9 kg-6.8 kg
Head Tilt & Pan: 4 step (0+3) Tilt Range +90 -75 degrees
Counterbalance: 3 step Bowl Diameter: 100mm
Box Size: 29″ x 9″ x 9″ / 73.66 cm x 22.86 cm x 22.86 cm; Master Pack: 4 pc; 30” x 19” x 19″ / 76.2 cm x 48.26 cm x 48.26 cm
Total Weight: 15 lbs. / 6.8 kg
For more information about Davis & Sanford tripods, please visit http://www.tiffen.com/results.html?search_type_no=603&tablename=davissanford.
About Davis & Sanford
Davis & Sanford, one of America’s oldest, most respected tripod manufacturers, has been a major force in the advancement of modern tripod design for nearly 80 years. The company grew out of the renowned Davis & Sanford Photo Studio on Fifth Avenue in New York. Founded in 1892 it catered to members of New York’s high society, including such notables as Andrew Carnegie. In 1930, Davis & Sanford was re-established as a tripod manufacturer specializing in super-rigid, light- weight metal tripods that set a standard for the industry. That spirit of functional excellence, technical innovation, and outstanding value continues today, with the latest line of Davis & Sanford tripods.
About Tiffen
Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.
For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.
Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
