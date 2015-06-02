FSR's Plasma Wall Box Line will Re-launch as Project Wall Box Solutions at InfoComm

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR announces that it will re-launch its popular Plasma Wall Box Line (PWB) at this year’s InfoComm 2015 show, with new features and models that will now fall within its Project Wall Box family of solutions. Additionally, the company is also introducing a number of Floor Boxes and Table Coaster Chargers all aimed at offering AV/IT Infrastructure solutions for those professionals working within the audio/video and IT segments, including education, hospitality, government, corporate and religious markets. The new products, along with FSR’s established product lines, will all be on display at InfoComm Booth 1331.

“FSR is looking forward exhibiting at this year’s InfoComm and having the opportunity to introduce a variety of products which ultimately shows the industry our flexibility in our ability to address the infrastructure needs of those working within the AV/IT market,” said company president Jan Sandri. “We are re-launching and basically extending our very popular PWB line with a number of new models that will now fall within the Project Wall Box family of solutions. We’re also offering a new line of 2-gang floor boxes and a line of Table Coaster AC charging table boxes. This is all in addition to a number of new electronics products and our enhanced HuddleVU collaboration systems and custom furniture offerings that will be demonstrated at our booth.”

The company’s new Project Wall box products include the PWB-250, PWB-270,the PWB-450 larger size wall box and the PWB-FR-450 fire-resistant wall box.

New name, new features, new models.Plasma Wall Box (PWB) Line is now Project Wall Box solutions.

PWB-250-2KO- The PWB-250 now has a version available with 2-inch knock-outs (KO’s) for special application installations.

PWB-270 - The Crestron PWB is now shipping with the new universal bracket that has been designed to fit most of Crestron’s scalers and interfaces including the DM-RMC-SCALER-C, DM-RMC-4K-100-C, and others. The bracket also offers an adjustable depth to fit many custom applications.

The PWB-273 is a version of the PWB-270 designed for use in 3-inch deep walls.

PWB-450 - The PWB-450 is a new and larger size wall box, designed for applications where users need to mount larger interfaces or equipment in a wall box behind a display or in other custom applications. The PWB-450 bracketry has also been designed to mount Crestron’s larger DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C 4K receiver/room controller.

PWB-FR-450 - FSR’s new fire resistant wall box, the PWB-FR-450 is the latest addition to the company’s fire resistant infrastructure product line. It’s intended for use in applications where a one- or two-hour fire rating may be required and provides multiple infrastructure mounting solutions.



NEW: Floor Boxes.

FL-200 - FSR’s new line of two-gang floor boxes, the FL-200 is a pour-in-place floor box that can accommodate a two-gang Decora wall plate as well as a smaller area for a single Decora AC receptacle. The two-gang area can also use two, one-gang Decora plates for low-voltage or AC power with the appropriate dividers included. Available in 3-inch and 4-inch depths, the FL-200 is UL listed and perfect for applications where a smaller floor box is required. The two-gang section of the 4-inch deep box can accept modified Crestron or AMX digital video wall plates with the addition of FSR’s digital video mounting bracket. The FL-200’s cover integrates FSR’s U-Access latching handle and cable access door and is available with the standard carpet and tile trim options of the FL-200’s bigger brothers, the FL-500P and FL-600P lines.

NEW: Table Coasters.

TC-CHRG - FSR’s new line of Table Coaster AC charging table boxes, the TC-CHRG boxes are designed with a single AC outlet under the hinged cover and two USB Charging ports in the top of the unit. The USB chargers incorporate the necessary firmware to communicate with the user’s device and provide it the correct charging wattage, up to a full 12 watts. Powered by the integrated AC Power line, there is no need for any external power supplies to power the USB chargers. These stylish table boxes fit a 3½-inch round opening and are easily installed using a standard hole-saw in table ¾-inch to 2½-inch thick. The TC-CHRG boxes are available in black or aluminum finishes and can be ordered with six- or nine-foot AC cables.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

