CP Communications Installs Barnfind BarnOne Fiber Transport Platforms in Two New Mobile RF Vehicles

Aboard Sports Production Trucks, BarnOne Systems Streamline Fiber Transport for Live Golf Coverage

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- May 27, 2015 -- CP Communications, a turnkey provider of custom audio and video engineering solutions for sports and entertainment broadcasting, has adopted Barnfind America's BarnOne multifunctional signal transportation platform to streamline fiber transport for mobile broadcasting clients. CP Communications has installed BarnOne systems for two of its latest projects, RF production trucks commissioned for live golf coverage by major U.S. broadcasting networks.

"In the mobile broadcast world, replacing copper with fiber transmission connections has become a top priority. But we needed a way to avoid the cost and complexity of one-to-one fiber drops, especially in very large productions with many channels of audio, video, and data signals for transport," said Kurt Heitmann, senior vice president, CP Communications. "With BarnOne, our clients are able to transport and switch up to 32 signals within a single frame and on a single fiber, greatly simplifying setup, operation, and troubleshooting for on-location productions."

CP Communications designed and engineered the two new mobile production facilities, both 53-foot expando RF fiber transmission trucks optimized for HD golf coverage. In both trucks, single BarnOne platforms accommodate signal transmission for a baseline of six RF cameras and 14 RF microphones, with the ability to expand to 30 cameras for larger productions such as the U.S. Open. In a typical golf course configuration, all RF mikes, RF effects, and RF cameras -- together with return video and communications -- are laid out over a fiber infrastructure. Using a single fiber, the BarnOne unit then distributes all of these signals out of the RF truck to the mobile production unit.

Heitmann added, "BarnOne is second to none in terms of reliability, robust functionality, and price point. After five weeks on the road, the BarnOne systems have worked without a single glitch, and our engineers love their flexibility and ease of use. Plus, the BarnOne is much more than a stream transport device. Its built-in routing capabilities and control software enable us to manage every signal and route it transparently."

More information about BarnOne and other Barnfind solutions is available at www.barnfindamericas.com.

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company's solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications. Barnfind Technology's award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity. Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and also offers integration, technical support, and repair services.

