TV5 Broadcasts Live HD Pre-coverage of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao With AVIWEST Digital Mobile Newsgathering Solution

Utilizing the DMNG PRO180, TV5 Transmitted Live HD Video From Training Venues in Los Angeles and Las Vegas to the Philippines Over 3G/4G Networks

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- May 26, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that pre-coverage of the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao boxing match, which took place on May 2 in Las Vegas, was streamed live to viewers in the Philippines via AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180 3G/4G video uplink system. Using the digital mobile newsgathering solution, multiple Filipino broadcasters, including TV5, were able to transmit HD video about the sporting event over 3G/4G networks while maintaining superior signal quality, despite congested network conditions. By providing broadcasters with a highly portable, reliable, and flexible video contribution solution, the DMNG PRO180 reduced video delivery costs while enabling viewers to enjoy exclusive interviews and training coverage prior to one of the greatest boxing matches of all time in crystal-clear HD quality.

"Manny Pacquiao is considered a national hero in his home country, the Philippines, so we knew there would be a large demand to watch his training preparation and daily life in Los Angeles, as well as interviews from Las Vegas, prior to the fight. As many broadcasters would be on hand to capture the event, we needed a solution that is easy to use and capable of supporting a wide range of networks," said Bong E. Lopez, head of news engineering, TV5. "AVIWEST's live video hybrid contribution platform is compact and lightweight, making it easy to move around within the tight confines of a sports arena. By enabling us to send live broadcast-quality video over bonded IP networks, the DMNG PRO180 guaranteed a flawless entertainment experience for Filipino TV viewers."

The DMNG PRO180 features up to 10 cellular connections, including eight 3G/4G internal modems with high-efficiency custom antenna arrays, two USB interfaces, and a built-in Wi-Fi modem. Leveraging AVIWEST SafeStreams(R) technology, the DMNG PRO180 assures the delivery of live transmissions even in the midst of unpredictable cellular network conditions. Each unit comes equipped with an H.264 video encoder that enables broadcasters like TV5 to stream live HD video in the most efficient manner possible with minimal delay.

Weighing about 1 kg, the portable DMNG PRO180 can be easily connected to any professional camera, whether SD/HD SDI, analog, or HDMI, and mounted via V-Mount, Gold Mount, or PAG plates. Through a user-friendly and intuitive touch-screen interface, operators can easily configure and operate the system as well as communicate with the studio through the IFB return channel. By providing broadcasters with a video uplink system that is easy to transport and use, the DMNG PRO dramatically speeds up newsgathering operations.

"In order to broadcast live HD shot from the training venue, aired during newsbreaks and newscasts, it was critical that TV5 use an advanced contribution platform," said Erwan Gasc, CEO at AVIWEST. "The DMNG PRO is designed to automatically detect real-time network capabilities, bonding together available networks to strengthen signal delivery. Thanks to our DMNG PRO solution, Filipino television viewers didn't miss a second of the action leading up to the main event."

AVIWEST's DMNG PRO Series has been deployed worldwide by international, national and local TV channels; video content operators; and news agencies.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

About TV5 (http://www.tv5.com.ph/)

TV5 Network, Inc. (formerly known as Associated Broadcasting Company / ABC Development Corporation) is a Filipino-owned media company based in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. The company was spearheaded by the late Edward Tan, broadcasting and advertising veteran, in 1992, when he led a group of investors that revived the Associated Broadcasting Corporation which was founded by Joaquin "Chino" Roces on June 19, 1960.

Presently, it is owned by MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and part of the beneficial trust fund of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company headed by business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan.

Among its assets are the broadcast television networks TV5 and AksyonTV; radio network Radyo5 92.3 News FM; satellite television channels Colours, Hyper and Bloomberg TV Philippines; and media portals TV4ME Philippines, TV5.com.ph, Sports5.ph, and News5 Everywhere.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

