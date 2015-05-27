Sommer Introduces New Hybrid Cable at InfoComm

Ideal for New 4K and Higher Video Resolution



Pictured is Sommer cable's SC-Octopus Hybrid 244 with breakout box in use with a 4K high-resolution camera.

Sommer cable America is introducing for the first time at InfoComm new 6G/12G SDI cables designed for the latest 4K and higher video production systems from such companies as Blackmagic Design and Atomos. Featured are a variety of glass fiber hybrid cables with two single-mode optical fiber elements for video signal transmission and power for the camera.



Sommer uses its highly flexible and compact camera cable SC-Octopus 244 Hybrid for a breakout solution that terminates into Sommer's Glandmaster (tm) splice adapter where it seamlessly ends with an LC duplex and a 4-pin XLR connector. Alternatively, another version is comprised of a breakout box that can be disconnected via SMPTE connector at termination.



Visit Sommer Cable at InfoComm 2015 Booth #664



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company with a catalog of over 12,000 products for the A/V installation, pro-audio, broadcast, video, music, IT and HiFi market, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020 http://www.sommercable.com/en