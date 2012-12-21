EDITSHARE ADDS NEW FEATURES TO SHARED STORAGE, ARCHIVING, VIDEO SERVER AND MAM SOLUTIONS

New updates to EditShare Shared Storage, Ark, Flow and Geevs streamline production and broadcast workflows



Boston, MA – December 21, 2012 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced the release of EditShare Shared Storage 6.3, Ark 2.3, Flow 2.3 and Geevs 5.3. The new versions include many enhancements and features that simplify workflows and improve the overall user experience.



“We continually look for ways to improve our products, and many of the new features in this release have evolved directly from ongoing dialogue with customers,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. “Whether they involve enhancements to user permissions, additional codec support, or new backup and archive features, they are all designed to increase productivity by making the workflow more efficient and seamless.”



New Enhancements for EditShare Shared Storage Version 6.3:



Per-Media-Space Selection of OS X Network Protocols – By specifying the use of either the SMB or AFP protocol for mounting each Media Space on a space-by-space basis, administrators can pick the best network protocol for each application without the risk of mixing protocols on the same space. This allows EditShare Shared Storage users to safely leverage the increased power and performance of AFP for high data rate codecs and applications on OS X.



Project Browser Compatibility for Adobe Premiere Pro in Windows – This matches the existing functionality for OS X-based Premiere projects. By using the Project Browser, multiple editors can safely open the same Premiere Pro project with the assurance that only one editor at a time will get read/write access to the project. Premiere editors can open a locked project in read-only mode in order to review it or copy project elements into their own project.



Read-Only Access for Avid Style Spaces – You can now limit users on Avid Style spaces to read-only access, extending the same fine-grained user permissions available in other EditShare space types to this Avid workflow.



New Enhancements for Flow Version 2.3:



Enhanced Frame Rate, Raster, Codec, and Wrapper Support – Flow 2.3 has vastly improved the range of codec support for SDI Ingest, File-based Ingest, and Scanning functions. Full support has now been extended for progressive frame rates/rasters, including 1080p (23.98, 25, 29.97) and 720p (23.98, 29.97, 60) in many codecs and wrappers. Also included are support for QuickTime-wrapped DNxHD and AVC-Intra, as well as support for EditShare’s patented Universal Media Files now using the DNxHD codec. Flow has also extended its File-based Ingest support to recognize many additional cameras and devices.



Asset Groups – The new Flow Asset Groups tab gives administrators an additional way to grant users permission to browse and search for clips in Flow Browse. It allows specified users to browse clips from Media Spaces that have been deleted, so that they can bring material back to online storage from the archive. It also allows a specified user to browse clips in Flow without granting them permission to mount the Media Space and access the high-resolution files.



New Enhancements for Ark Version 2.3:



Deletion From Ark Disk Via Flow Browse – Customers who have both Ark Disk and Flow can now delete individual clips from their Ark Disk nearline storage. Using the Flow Browse interface, authorized users can search for clips based on any criteria, including how long a clip has resided on Ark Disk, or whether there is also a copy on Ark Tape, and then delete all matching clips with one click thereby freeing up nearline storage space.



Storage to Ark Disk to Ark Tape Migration Workflow – Leveraging the new ability to delete individual clips from Ark Disk, it is now possible to institute “migration” workflows where clips move down through different “tiers” of storage. A clip might start out on EditShare storage, then be backed up to Ark Disk, and only deleted from Ark Disk or EditShare Storage after being successfully backed up on Ark Tape.



Ark Tape Backup Verification – This new option provides additional checks to ensure that Ark Backup/Archive jobs have been successfully written to LTO tapes.



New Enhancements for Geevs 5.3:



Capture and Playout of QuickTime (.mov) Wrapped XDCAM-EX and XDCAM-HD Are Now Supported – At either 35 or 50 megabits, this provides a space-effective HD codec alternative for immediate exchange between QuickTime-based NLE’s and ingest/playout.



Updates to Studio Multicam and Geevs Live User Interfaces – Based on user feedback, additional sorting, metadata and display features have been added to the Geevs Client applications. These features enhance productivity, accuracy, and speed.



