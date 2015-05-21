Sescom Introduces New Line of Premium Audio Cables

Sescom, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio transformers & interface technology, today announced the availability of an entire new line of Premium Audio Interface & Microphone Cables. These professionally handcrafted cables feature the highest quality connectors from Neutrik, Switchcraft& Connectronics. They are also built using top rated industry standard star-quad cable from Canare, Belden & Mogami. Sescom’s audio cables come in a variety of styles and combinations including ¼ inch, 3.5mm, RCA &XLR and are manufactured in the USA.

“With the audio engineer in mind we wanted to provide a full series of professional audio cables that lived up to the Sescom quality standard,” said , Product Manager at Sescom. “Using only highly rated cable &connectors along with being assembled by real professionals helps the Sescom Premium Audio Cable Series to deliver these results.”

The entire line of Sescom premium audio cables is available and shipping now. To learn more about this series and other Sescom products visit www.sescom.com.

AboutSescom

Sescom is an innovative manufacturer of professional audio accessories for broadcast, studio and live sound applications and used by pro-audio professionals, audiophiles and musicians. Sescom unique problem solving products include the legendary IL-19 inline XLR hum eliminator and DSLR interfaces for Canon Mark III cameras and Zoom recorders.

Sescom is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.