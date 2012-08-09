Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) Micro II STB Enhances Viewing Experience With HD Graphical User Interface

ZURICH -- Aug. 9, 2012 -- Albis Technologies today launched the SceneGate(TM) Micro II, an innovative HD IPTV set-top box (STB) featuring enhanced graphical capabilities and supporting OpenGL-based user interfaces. The powerful and compact SceneGate Micro II ensures a high-quality viewing experience, delivering linear TV, VOD, over-the-top (OTT) and PVR services to end users through the use of open API technology and a unified media framework, enabling seamless integration with IPTV and OTT channels.

"Service providers require a powerful set-top box that supports value-added services and applications such as video on demand, time-shift television, HD picture-in-picture, and 3D graphics at an affordable price," said Harald Jung, CEO, Albis Technologies. "Our enhanced SceneGate Micro II set-top box simultaneously offers high-quality engineering, optimized software technology, and operational efficiencies to ensure a richer and more customized user experience, thereby enabling service providers to maximize their revenue potential."

The enhanced SceneGate Micro II delivers HD resolution up to 1080p via an HDMI(R) 1.4a interface, and is 3DTV ready, allowing service providers to present an exclusive service offering. Through a flexible software development kit, the STB supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications.

The SceneGate Micro II utilizes an advanced system-on-chip technology to provide optimized processing power and memory, giving service providers the capability to deliver sophisticated applications and personalized user interfaces. In-home streaming and multiroom environments can be employed using DLNA-based media sharing technology. The SceneGate Micro II also supports a wide range of popular audio codecs, including Dolby(R), DTS, and lossless audio, to deliver an enhanced audio-quality experience.

Featuring a contemporary, modular design, the SceneGate Micro II allows end users to easily connect accessories such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices to the STB to achieve a seamless multimedia experience. Additionally, the SceneGate Micro II can be set up in any concealed environment by utilizing an optional external IR extender, increasing the number of available installation options. An SD-card slot for time-shifted TV and optional external local PVR further expand service scenarios.

The SceneGate Micro II also includes a unique EU CoC standby power mode that reduces power consumption when the STB is not in use, making it a cost-effective and energy-efficient platform.

More information about the SceneGate Micro II platform and other Albis Technologies products is available at www.albistechnologies.com.

# # #

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies expert knowledge, quality product, and reliable cooperation. With global reach serving over 40 countries, covering both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies has a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland and focuses on partnerships and customer satisfaction.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/SceneGateMicroII.zip

ENDS