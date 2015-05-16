DigitalGlue Launches ProMediaCarbon.tv to Support Harmonic's File-Based Transcoding Community

DigitalGlue to Expand Sales and Services for Carbon Customer Base; Also Distributing Cinnafilm Tachyon and Dark Energy Plug-Ins

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- May 14, 2015 --DigitalGlue announced today that the company has launched ProMediaCarbon.tv, an e-commerce site to support Harmonic's ProMedia(R) Carbon file-based transcoding solution for the U.S. and Canadian markets. With this announcement, DigitalGlue is building upon its already successful online sales of Harmonic's ProView(TM) integrated receiver-decoders and leveraging years of experience with ProMedia integration and customization. DigitalGlue will manage customer sales, support, and third-party vendor integrations for the standalone version of ProMedia Carbon transcoder, which has a large customer base in the region. In addition, Cinnafilm has named DigitalGlue the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Tachyon and Dark Energy plug-ins for the ProMedia Carbon solution, providing industry-leading software-based format and frame conversions, as well as telecine correction.

"We appreciate the opportunity Harmonic is providing for us to expand our role with the ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoding solution," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. "In recent years, DigitalGlue has managed numerous customer deployments of the ProMedia Carbon transcoder that involved custom, in-house development. With this experience, we're confident we can provide the sales, engineering, and software necessary to support current and future ProMedia Carbon transcoder customers. We look forward to working with these customers to help them realize the maximum ROI from their ProMedia Carbon software investments."

"While a vast number of our customers are migrating to more complex workflows and are adopting our WFS solution supporting next-generation codecs and multiscreen applications, there is a strong customer base for our stand-alone ProMedia Carbon solution who are loyal and wish to continue to use and build around our classic product," said Spencer Hodson, vice president of sales and channel strategy, operations and enablement at Harmonic. "As a highly valued Harmonic Platinum reseller with a strong e-commerce presence and certified for API development, DigitalGlue is the perfect partner in which to place our trust. We can rest assured that our ProMedia Carbon transcoder customers will continue to receive top-notch sales, support, and integration services from the DigitalGlue team."

Part of a large customer deployment that won an IBC2014 Innovation Award, ProMedia Carbon is the industry-leading file-based transcoding solution that facilitates the conversion of media to a massive array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats. The ProMedia Carbon solution supports all major SD and HD formats and can handle all critical transcoding operations, including SD/HD conversion, PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction, closed captions extraction, and more. An open API allows for the creation of custom workflows or third-party applications, further extending the flexibility of ProMedia Carbon software.

Cinnafilm's award-winning Tachyon has become the industry standard in top-quality, software-based format and frame-rate conversions as well as telecine correction. At the same time, the Dark Energy plug-in answers the urgent call for high-quality UHD OTT video, leveraging Cinnafilm's world-renowned noise reduction and unique texture modeler to create superb SD/HD to UHD upscaling. Combined, Tachyon and Dark Energy provide an advanced set of video optimization tools available for the ProMedia Carbon transcoding environment.

More information about the ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoding solution and the Cinnafilm Tachyon and Dark Energy plug-ins is available at www.promediacarbon.tv. More information about DigitalGlue can be found at www.digitalglue.com.

# # #

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients' workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborative editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT. DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today's needs, yet draws from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.