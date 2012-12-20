Applied Video Technology to Serve as Chyron Dealer and Systems Integrator in Pennsylvania

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Dec. 19, 2012 -- Chyron today announced that award-winning systems integrator Applied Video Technology (AVT) will serve as a supplier and integrator of Chyron graphics solutions across Pennsylvania. Through this new partnership with Chyron, AVT will offer the company's full portfolio of graphics creation, playout, news production, workflow, and asset management products, as well as complete sales, integration, and support services.

"AVT is a top professional broadcast equipment dealer and systems integrator within Pennsylvania," said Kieran Foster, vice president of worldwide channel sales at Chyron. "The company provides the best in world-class technology and boasts an industry-certified technical team of engineers, designers, programmers, and install representatives. With many years of experience in the region's broadcast industry, AVT is perfectly positioned to guarantee our shared customers the best solutions for their individual needs, budgets, and time frames."

AVT is a turnkey A/V systems integration company that offers technical services including turnkey systems design, engineering, and integration, as well as service contracts, rentals, ongoing maintenance, and training services.

"One of our greatest strengths is ensuring that our customers get the most value from the systems we design," said Bruce MacLelland, president at AVT. "We understand digital media technology and work hard not only to stay abreast of the latest developments, but also to apply them in innovative solutions. By partnering more closely with Chyron, we can deliver tailored solutions that allow customers in the broadcast TV, education, sports, and professional video sectors to get the most out of the company's powerful graphics creation and playout products."

About Chyron

Chyron (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a leading provider of Graphics as a Service for on-air and digital video applications including newsrooms, studios, sports broadcasting facilities, and corporate video environments. An Emmy(R) Award-winning company whose products have defined the world of digital and broadcast graphics, Chyron's graphics solutions include the Axis World Graphics online content creation software and order management system, on-air graphics systems, clip servers, channel branding, and graphics asset management solutions, all of which may be incorporated into the company's BlueNet(TM) end-to-end graphics workflow. More information about Chyron products and services is available on the company websites: www.chyron.com and www.axisgraphics.tv. The company's investor relations information is at www.chyron.com via the "Investors" link.

