Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Names Vidiexco Caribbean/Latin American Regional Distributor

MOUNT OLIVE — Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT),a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, has signed a distribution agreement with Vidiexco, a Florida-based reseller and solutions provider that caters specifically to the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

In addition to offering IMT equipment to the regional market, Vidiexco recently expanded its integration branch in order to provide its customers with end-to-end services, from product purchase to installation. This will enable it to offer its clients the very latest in microwave and broadcast equipment, along with integration between new and existing technology solutions. Vidiexco recently completed projects outfitting several HD mobile production vehicles in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of which included a range of IMT’s products.

“We are excited to announce this distribution agreement with Vidiexco, and look forward to expanding our presence and market share within its sales territories,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “Vidiexco’s remarkable reputation, extensive client list, exemplary customer service and integration services will help bring IMT’s RF and microwave technologies to broadcasters throughout these regions.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Vidiexco will promote and sell IMT’s full range of products within its designated regions in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Argentina, Aruba, the Bahamas, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, Uruguay and Venezuela.

“We look forward to adding IMT’s state-of-the-art equipment to our inventory,” says José Cadavieco Jr., president of Vidiexco. “IMT’s products are the ideal solution for our customers looking to acquire high-quality wired and wireless microwave products and systems.”

About Vidiexco

Founded over 10 years ago, and based in Central Florida; Vidiexco, also known as Videointegrators Export Company, specializes in the development of distribution channels for prestigious broadcast brands, as well as providing logistics and integration services to its partners. The company has a wide network of over 300 resellers and representatives in Latin America and the Caribbean, and has recently expanded its integration branch to include HD mobile production vehicles.

More information can be found athttp://vidiexco.com/vidiexco/.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-­term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found at www.skyviewcapital.com.