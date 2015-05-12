PrimeTime Lighting Broadcasts Unprecedented Five-Year LED Warranty

Quality proclamation transitions PrimeTime from standard two-year warranty to bold five-year warranty on LED products

“We are so confident in the engineering and build quality of our LED products we have decided to extend our bumper-to-bumper warranty to a full five years on all LED instruments,” said PrimeTime Lighting Systems CEO, Glen Harn. Previously, the company offered the industry standard, a two-year warranty.

PrimeTime has consistently raised the bar in building lighting instruments for broadcast and production studios, entertainment venues, worship and video conference facilities by using industry leading technologies. Manufactured in the United States with PrimeTime's unmatched build-quality with lasting durability and rigorous engineering standards, the companies newest LED fixtures include:

GUS 51 LED Fresnel - Built from the ground up, incredibly bright and requires no fan. According to Harn, "At 58 watts, we're as bright, or brighter than many of our competitor's LED Fresnels that draw 95, 110 or even 150 watts. What makes us so much more efficient is better engineering, better design and better materials.”

1SLED XB – Extra bright and typically used to key talent the 1SLED XB has the versatility to perform key, fill, side or back light applications. Single shadow rendering with a consistent soft light output for optimal talent lighting.

MSLED XB – Also extra bright and perfect for broadcast studios, film production, worship services, distance learning or video conference facilities that need a low ceiling light fixture.

The new five-year warranty is effective immediately with every LED product.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime’s U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, university studios, religious broadcasting studios, motion picture and production studios, city council chambers and eLearning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. For more information, visit www.primetimelighting.com