Swiss Production Company tpc Adopts Axon Synapse Color Legalizer As Standard

Broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design has supplied tpc (technology and production center Switzerland AG) with 58 Axon Synapse GDL200 Legalizer modules to ensure legal colors throughout its entire production chain.

tpc is Switzerland’s largest provider of production and post-production services for broadcast media, supporting international and domestic media organisations including SRF (Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen), the Swiss national public radio and television broadcaster. tpc has chosen Axon’s Synapse GDL200 Legalizer as a means to efficiently monitor and control color correction across its operations, which include studio production, Outside Broadcast, post-production and multi-media.

The solution is part of Axon’s modular Synapse product family and offers a powerful rec. 709/601 color space adjustment for illegal colors combined with a fully featured frame synchronizer with A/V offset and color correction. It will enable tpc to efficiently detect and eliminate illegal colors throughout its workflow.

“We have experienced illegal colors in HD signals caused by LED show lighting and this has repeatedly led us to problems in downstream signal processing. By using Axon’s legalizer early in the signal creation process, we can ensure that illegal colors are eliminated or even avoided at an early stage”, comments Andreas Lattmann, CTO at tpc in Zurich.

Prior to the order, tpc performed intensive testing of GDL200 and collaborated closely with Axon’s development team to make adjustments to the solution to address its specific operational and workflow requirements.

“We used a dynamic test sequence within our Synapse 2TG100 test signal generator that could display all possible colors in the RGB color space sequentially. By doing this, we could simulate and test lighting setups within the entire color space that is possible within the standard,” reports Peter Schut, Axon’s CTO & VP of R&D. “We are delighted that tpc has adopted our proven technology as standard. It will provide a quality output and also help reduce production time and costs.”

At NAB in April, Axon announced a further expansion of the Synapse product family with several new solutions including an AVB interface card that allows networking solutions and access into Ethernet infrastructures, allowing Synapse to be easily deployed into future hybrid environments.

About tpc

As Switzerland’s largest provider of audio-visual media and broadcast production services, tpc (technology and production center switzerland ag) is a full-service company and offers all services for creating and managing high-quality TV, video and radio productions. The company is an independent subsidiary of SRG SSR, the Swiss national public broadcaster. tpc switzerland ag offers its customers full services for image, sound and technology from a single source. For more information, visit http://www.tpcag.ch

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.