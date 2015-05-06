Genelec Names Frequency Sales Manufacturer’s Representative for Illinois and Wisconsin

— Chicago-based firm will work closely with Genelec sales personnel to strengthen relationships and market share in the region —



NATICK, MA, May 5, 2015 — Genelec Inc., the U.S. subsidiary and distributor for Genelec Active Monitors, announces the appointment of Chicago-based firm Frequency Sales as manufacturer’s representative for its professional products, serving Illinois and Wisconsin. Company Founder and President Gene Williams and the rest of his team will work closely with Genelec U.S. sales personnel in spearheading Genelec sales and increasing market share in the region.

Paul Stewart, East Coast Sales Manager for Genelec Inc., commented, “We are very pleased to have Frequency Sales come on board as our new manufacturer’s rep for Illinois and Wisconsin. Frequency Sales brings both a great team and a proven track record to the table, and they will serve our brand well. We feel their organization will strengthen our sales relationships in that region by adding great care to our dealer base as well as to Genelec end users. We look forward to working with the Frequency Sales team and hitting the road together.”

Gene Williams states, “We are extremely excited to be working with Genelec, the premier brand of Active Monitors. We look forward to working closely with Genelec to expand not only the market share, but also the awareness of the great technologies Genelec has to offer.”

