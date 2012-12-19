iStopMotion for iPad 2 Is Here and You’re Going to Like the Sound of It

Puchheim, Germany – December 19, 2012 – Arriving just in time for the holidays,iStopMotion for iPad 2 gives moviemakers of all ages and skill levels new audio tools to make their animations sound even better. New iStopMotion audio capabilities mimic the ingenuity of the platform that hosts it, the iPad, providing a variety of ways to incorporate sound and flex your creative genius.



“In the 10 years since we launched iStopMotion for the Mac, we have crossed boundaries and pushed ourselves and the available technology to the limit,” said Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “From its inception in 2002 to the latest incarnation, iStopMotion has captured people’s imagination and garnered critical acclaim. Being named one of the Best Apps of 2012 by the Mac App Store is proof that creating stop motion movies is more relevant and popular than ever, and that makes us very proud. The launch of iStopMotion for iPad 2 is the next step in our success story, adding the second most important moviemaking feature to the app – sound. What is a movie without sound, after all? To top it all off, we’re celebrating 10 years with 10 days of insane discounts for iStopMotion for iPad and iStopMotion for Mac.”



No matter where it comes from – iTunes, Dropbox, the highly popular music website SoundCloud or another iPad app – iStopMotion for iPad 2 provides the workspace and toolbox to manage audio easily, including a sound waveform in the Timeline. Users can record soundtracks directly in the app before capturing animations, dub them after the fact or import pre-recorded soundtracks. The brand new Navigator displays the complete animation at a glance, letting moviemakers scrub through frames easily. With better control and more sound effects, users can convey the full emotion of their animation whether it is a drama, comedy or thriller.



New Features in iStopMotion for iPad 2



Step Inside the App and Get Lost in the Music

Animators can now record audio right inside iStopMotion for iPad, either before capturing frames or after while watching the clips play back. Already have the script written? Record it into iStopMotion for iPad 2 then animate frames to the soundtrack. Or work vice versa. The app provides ultimate control over recording, including an option to limit the sound bite to the length of the current clip and an audio reader displaying the audio signal coming into the iPad. By default, the app uses the iPad’s built-in microphone, but animators can use any microphone or other sound input device compatible with the iPad. Preview the sound to ensure it’s just right, then enjoy watching and listening to your original masterpiece.



An Endless Supply of Audio

With music libraries overflowing with songs, a multitude of programs to create original music and sound effects galore available on the Internet, we’re inundated with sound. Now, iStopMotion for iPad provides even more ways of importing those external audio files into a stop motion animation or time lapse film. In addition to pulling in music from the iPad’s Music Library, animators can import music or a pre-recorded soundtrack from Dropbox or SoundCloud, or copy audio files prepared on a computer to iStopMotion for iPad 2 via iTunes File Sharing. iPad pros can even use a separate app, like djay from Algoriddim, to create audio and open it in iStopMotion.



Help Along the Way is Music To Your Ears

Getting started, iStopMotion for iPad’s “Working with Audio” guide will assist all moviemakers with adding in sound, whether they’re recording audio within the app or importing it from one of its many sources. After audio is recorded, an audio waveform appears on top of the animation’s timeline. With a visual representation of their movie’s sound, animators can easily recognize significant events in the soundtrack, making it easy to match sound with the animation. Imported audio files are automatically stored in iStopMotion for iPad’s audio library for future use.



Get the Full Picture With a Brand New Navigator

iStopMotion for iPad 2 now features a Navigator in addition to the classic Timeline, which displays the full animation from start to finish at a glance. Animators can click and drag the Navigator’s slider to scrub through clips or quick-jump to specific scenes by tapping the desired section. The Navigator can also be hidden to provide a larger workspace for animating.



iStopMotion for iPad 2 SPECIAL Pricing and Availability!

To celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of the iStopMotion product family, for a limited time only, iStopMotion for iPad 2 is available from the App Store for just 4.99 USD (regularly 9.99 USD) or as a free upgrade for existing users. Its companion app, iStopMotion Remote Camera, is also available now from the App Store for free. Give the gift of animation by gifting iStopMotion for iPad 2 to friends and family. iStopMotion for the Mac is also on sale for just 19.99 USD. But hurry! Special pricing for both apps ends December 28th!



