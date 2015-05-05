138th Audio Engineering Society Convention in Warsaw to Feature Project Studio Expo Presentations

— Home recordists – from hobbyists to professionals – will benefit from the comprehensive program for the Project Studio Expo at the Warsaw AES138 Convention, which covers topics ranging from microphones to monitors and more —



New York, NY, May 1, 2015 — The 138th Audio Engineering Society Convention, taking place Thursday, May 7, through Sunday, May 10, 2015, at the Sofitel Victoria Hotel in Warsaw, Poland, will feature the return of the European edition of the popular Project Studio Expo (PSE), which is being held Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9. The PSE, held in association with Resolution Magazine, has been a highly popular event at recent AES Conventions, offering a venue for focusing on some of the most timely and relevant areas of interest to today’s personal studio users. These comprehensive presentations cover topics of importance for all engineers and producers, and offer a level of detail as to be useful for anyone from beginner to pro.

Hosted by notable industry engineers, educators, journalists and sponsors, the Project Studio Expo offers a unique chance to experience music production with top talent, tools and techniques. Learn best practices and insider tricks from the pros while interfacing with manufacturers and connecting with your peers. Admission is included with both free "Exhibits-Plus" and premium "All Access" registration options.

AES has a long history serving the recording community, from the early days of monophonic vinyl to today's modern multichannel digital audio formats. With the rise of project studios and vast sea of equipment and platforms surrounding it, many home recordists may be at a loss on how to approach the technology. The Project Studio Expo brings together the top people, tools and techniques, in order that attendees can learn best practices and tricks from the pros and learn from and connect with their peers.

Several highlighted sessions include:

•Plug-ins; Considerations,Presented by Maciej Polanski, Musoneo.pl — A practical presentation that explains the sorts of issues users should be considering when employing plug-ins, such as CPU power, different plug-in types, and legacy and latency issues. It will outline a sensible and practical approach to working in the box and will address the problems that will be encountered and the solutions and compromises that should be aimed for.

• Tracking in the Box,Presented by Sebastian Witkowski, Sound Engineer — While mixing in the box is something that many do, having a disciplined strategic approach to tracking in the box pays enormous creative and efficiency dividends if you end up mixing a project yourself or if it will be mixed by someone else.

• Mixing in the Box, Presented by Jarek — Leading mixer Jarek explains the types of projects he has handled, how he approaches them, what guides his decisions on what you use and how you use it, the problems he encounters and the solutions and compromises he arrives at to solve them.

• Understanding Microphones, Presented by Udo Wagner, Microtech-Gefell — All you ever wanted to know about microphones: how they work at an electronic and mechanical level; different types of microphones and their pros and cons; how microphone types have evolved; the relative merits of old and new designs; how to look after mics; and when to have them serviced.

• Understanding Monitors, Presented by Jens Schönemann-Paul, Dynaudio A/S - Skanderborg, Denmark; Schacoustics ApS — All you ever wanted to know about monitors: how loudspeakers work; the different types of drivers used; 2-ways, 3-ways, etc., active and passive, ports and sealed; mono, stereo, and multichannel considerations; subs; hHi-fi versus pro; what does "reference" mean; why engineers use different types and sizes of monitor; and power and size of monitors in relation to room size.

• Interfacing the DAW to the Hardware Presented by Dave Hill, Crane Song, Dave Hill Designs — It’s a hardware world that has to work with a DAW environment:, a discussion about the specifics of working out of the box, dispelling some of the myths and explaining what really matters and what matters less when combining hardware with DAW’s.

Furthermore, a set of Key Technology Briefings on the first day of the Convention, held on the PSE stage on the Exhibition floor, will offer Manufacturer and Educational presentations from sponsors including Gerriets, Prism Sound, Roland, Studer and Wroclaw University.

