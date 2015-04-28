Nexidia QC v2.3 Wins IABM Game Changer Award at the 2015 NAB Show

ATLANTA -- April 28, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced that Nexidia QC(TM) v2.3 won the 2015 IABM Game Changer Award in the "Test, quality control and monitoring" category. The award signifies that an independent panel of judges deemed Nexidia QC v2.3 the leading product in its category on display at the 2015 NAB Show.

"Like the other two finalists in our category -- and indeed all of the Game Changer finalists -- we put our best effort, expertise, and creativity into making sure our products solve the industry's most pressing problems," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. "Nexidia QC does things no other caption-monitoring product does. It was built to be a game-changer, and now we have the official moniker to prove it. It's a real privilege to have earned the IABM's recognition."

Part of Nexidia Illuminate, a media analysis platform, Nexidia QC is a software application for automated quality control of closed-caption and video-description verification, closed-caption alignment, and language identification for broadcast and IP workflows. Nexidia QC automatically checks quality at every point in the life of the asset to ensure that the right caption file appears against the right media in the right language, and that it is properly timed from ingest to playout and beyond. Nexidia QC's unique tests compare the captions to the spoken words in the audio to verify that closed captions are not only present, but also match the audio -- something no other media QC application can do. The application also tests for missing or incorrect captions and captions that are out of alignment. From there, Nexidia QC's caption alignment capability automatically retimes caption files in order to resolve synchronization problems. Each block of the new caption file is timed to the actual speech.

Version 2.3 adds an integrated player, language identification for text, new language verification technology, and expanded language support. All of the functionality in Nexidia QC v2.3 is the same technology that drives Nexidia Comply, the company's broadcast monitoring application.

An initial judging panel narrowed the field to three finalists in the "Test, quality control and monitoring" category and an independent panel of specialist judges determined the category winner. All category winners of the IABM Game Changer Awards were announced at the IABM reception at the 2015 NAB Show on Tuesday, April 14.

