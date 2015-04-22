BeckTV and UNICOM Improve Speed, Quality, Availability of Television Solution Implementation by Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas -- April 22, 2015 -- BeckTV, one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators, today announced a new partnership with UNICOM Government Inc., a national leader in delivering comprehensive technical systems solutions and services that meet the mission-critical needs of government at every level. The partnership gives state and local government agencies fast, straightforward access to BeckTV's industry-leading broadcast system design and deployment services with the strong financial backing and public agency experience of UNICOM Government.

"Through strategic partnerships with market leaders such as BeckTV, we are able to engage in more comprehensive projects with our customers and to ensure greater continuity in the implementation of new technology," said Daryl Price Jr., client executive for strategic government initiatives at UNICOM Government. "Our customers can move forward quickly in identifying and deploying current technology that meets their specific requirements."

"In working with UNICOM Government, we gain a knowledgeable partner in providing sophisticated technology solutions, as well as better access to the many government agencies seeking forward-looking production and broadcast solutions," said Jeff Morris, vice president and chief operating officer at BeckTV. "Even more valuable is the opportunity that this partnership gives us to work more closely with end users to ensure that our solutions conform to both their financial and technical requirements."

About UNICOM Government

UNICOM Government holds a Technology Products and Solutions Contract with U.S. Communities -- a national government purchasing cooperative that enables state and local agencies to reduce time and resources needed for contract solicitation. This contract was competitively solicited and awarded by the County of Fairfax in Virginia. In addition to providing national, competitive contract pricing, using a cooperative contract enables agencies to implement initiatives at a more rapid pace, with further efficiencies afforded by UNICOM's experience in managing IT projects including media facility installations.

About BeckTV

BeckTV (formerly Beck Associates) is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

