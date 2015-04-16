MultiDyne(R) SilverBack 4K5(TM) Fiber System Helps Thailand's Golden Duck Group Cover Amateur Football Matches

Distance Between Camera-Mounted Transceiver and Base Station Allows Flexibility While Maintaining High-Quality Signal Distribution

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 13, 2015 -- The Golden Duck Group, a premiere production company located in Bangkok, and the leading cinema system integrator in Southeast Asia, recently used the new MultiDyne(R) SilverBack 4K5(TM) fiber-optic system for 4K quad-link 3G camcorders to cover a series of football matches in Bangkok.

Working with local broadcaster Thairath TV, the Golden Duck crew tested the MultiDyne SilverBack 4K5 transceiver on a Panasonic high-speed (HS) Varicam 35 4K camera to see how far it could situate the camera-mounted fiber unit from the base station and still get pristine signals for the telecast. An EVS Slow-Motion system was utilized to provide high-quality replays. By all accounts the crew was impressed with the results.

The live on-air football matches occurred on March 26, when the crew placed the SilverBack 4K5 roughly 200 meters from the system's base station, and then on March 30 ("FIFA Day") the distance was extended to around 80 to 100 meters from the base station. Yet another series of matches called the "AFC Under23 Championship 2015" -- taking place on March 27, 29, and 31 -- was covered, with the distance between the SilverBack 4K5 base station and the camera at around 80 to 100 meters.

"We shot a total of five matches with SilverBack 4K5 mounted on a Panasonic Varicam HS camera for live super-slow motion and was very impressed with how sending the 4K signals over fiber helped us maintain a high-quality image, regardless of the distance," said Boonchob Sornchue, a field service engineer with Golden Duck Group.

The SilverBack 4K5 incorporates proven fiber-optic connectivity solutions from MultiDyne, stemming from the company's decades of experience outfitting production environments, including OB vans and production control rooms, to create a finely tuned solution for 4K/UHDTV multicamera production that is easy to set up and free from distance limitations inherent with typical SMPTE video cable. It provides a full-bandwidth fiber-optic link between any quad-link or dual-link 4K camera and the truck, control room, or "video village" position, enabling users to incorporate existing cameras, whether HD or 4K, into a major multicamera project or allowing a director and director of photography on set to have full connectivity to and from the camera positions.

"Projects like the Golden Duck Group shoot are increasingly happening with our gear around the world, proving that HD or 4K over fiber cabling is the most cost-effective and reliable way to accurately distribute signals where they need to go," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne.

By putting power and five 3-Gb/s HD/SDI signal paths between the camera to the base station -- which is required for multicamera 4K/UHD TV production -- onto a single tactical or SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, the MultiDyne SilverBack 4K5 system ensures robust, trouble-free connectivity, regardless of the application. The SilverBack 4K5 base station is a standard 1RU enclosure with LED status indicators for each signal, as well as a color LCD screen that intuitively displays system status and general health.

MultiDyne will showcase the SilverBack 4K5 fiber-optic system at the 2015 NAB Show, booth C7920.

