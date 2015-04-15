Riedel Now Shipping Tango Networked Communications Platform

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 13, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that its Tango TNG-200 fully networked communications platform is now shipping. Based on the RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards, and with its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can easily be turned into a flexible, cost-efficient, and cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios.

"We introduced Tango at IBC2014 and the response was nothing short of amazing," said Jake Dodson, director of product management at Riedel Communications. "Almost immediately, customers wanted to know when it would be available -- and now that day has arrived. With Tango, we're extending our intercom product line with a comms platform that is suited for small to mid-size installations at a price/performance ratio unheard of in the industry. Tango allows our clients to use the network technology of their choice. Moving from hardware- to software-based solutions gives them this flexibility."

Riedel's Tango TNG-200 together with the "My First Riedel" application is an asymmetric 40x80 matrix that is configured via Riedel's new Pulse software. The device uses AVB or RAVENNA/AES67 as the main transport protocol for interfacing with Intercom panels and 3rd party devices. Tango also features two integrated Riedel Digital Partylines, two AES67 and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, an option slot, and redundant power supplies. The platform is fully compatible with all of Riedel's current and legacy intercom panels, including the company's new RSP-2318 Smartpanel. Tango is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color, TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. The unit's intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels while its powerful hardware allows the system to grow through future applications.

