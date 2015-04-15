Appear TV Announces Additional Support for ISDB-T Standards at NAB 2015

las vegas – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will introduce the ISDB-T Demodulator Module for its XC5000 Series Modular Platform at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth SU7605). The module will provide broadcasters with additional support of this standard, where deployed for terrestrial broadcast, to enable channels to be monitored or redistributed over any broadcast carrier or IP network.

The ISDB-T Demodulator supports four independent carriers per module with integrated service and PID level filtering. Complementing it is an ISDB-T dual-carrier Modulator for Cable, which allows ISDB-T terrestrial modulation for content distribution over cable networks. Multiple modules can be integrated into the XC5000 Series video and signal processing solution offered by Appear TV to provide leading class density in a compact modular 1 or 4 RU chassis.

“Appear TV aims to offer its customers the ability to receive any input and transmit to any output,” says Sergio Renteria, International Sales Manager, Appear TV. “To this end, the ISDB-T Demodulator was designed to satisfy the needs of professional terrestrial and cable operators where the ISDB-T standard has been adopted. When combined with any of our range of video and signal processing modules for the XC5000 Series Platform, customers will have the capability to support all current and emerging transmission standards across all carriers in one solution.”

The units are part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which provides users with a selection of modules to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. Signal inputs from any carrier can be captured and adapted to every signal output, with highly dense and powerful video processing to any format and device. Since Appear TV’s platform is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to make additions and upgrades as new formats and transmission technologies arise. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing transmission equipment seamless.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com