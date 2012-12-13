Salam Media Cast Makes New Appointments in Doha

Salam Media Cast (SMC), the region’s leading Media Systems Integration company, has announced two

further appointments at its Doha headquarters. The appointments will help further strengthen SMC’s capabilities in the region.

Joining the company as Sales Manager is Roger Barton and Janez Žigon joins as Head of Technical Services. Roger and Janez both join a diverse international team that is rapidly expanding across the region, with

offices inQatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. In August 2012 SMC opened its first European headquarters in London.

Paul Hennessy, CEO of SMC, said: “SMC is strengthening its businesses locally and internationally.



"We are focusing on the development of our team, acquiring international talent to deliver the highest quality customer experience possible. We are delighted to welcome Roger and Janez to the team at this exciting time, as we embark on our next stages of growth.”

Roger will help cement Salam Media Cast’s reputation as the go-to SI in the MENA region, leading an experienced sales team to deliver customers with the latest solutions, innovative products and services. He joins SMC following a successful career spanning more than 20 years, including five spent in the Middle East. He previously worked at twofour54 Intaj, Abu Dhabi, and Q2 Arabia, Dubai. Roger’s previous career highlights include launching from concept Adstream in the Middle East and heading up Adstream Broadcast Services in the UK.

Roger comments: “It’s exciting times ahead for Qatar and the region, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the

Qatar 2030 Vision. As a Qatari owned company, it’s extremely important that we do our part to contribute to the future growth of Qatar and I’m very much looking forward to leading the opportunities that exist and helping to develop the Salam Media Cast business.”

Janez joins SMC with 20 years of experience in broadcast systems integrations as Managing Director of Pro Motions in Slovenia. He has spent the last three years in Hong Kong, where he was responsible for media innovations across 14 European territories as Regional Sales Manager for Lighthouse Technologies. In his role at SMC, Janez will manage operations from a technical perspective from bid creation to execution and

maintenance.

Janez comments: “I’m looking forward to working as part of an exceptional team in Doha with an organisation that has established a strong regional presence and reputation. I hope to transfer my international expertise to my new role and help further SMC’s technical capabilities, fostering a real technical team that will

ultimately increase revenues.”

SMC has over 35 years’ experience of systems integration in the Gulf region.The company represents many worldwide manufacturers such as Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange, Leitch, Vinten Broadcast Ltd, Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art

security.

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and international. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

www.gssg.com

Salam Media Cast (SMC)

Salam Media Cast is a proven Media Broadcast and Communications Technologies solutions provider, serving the Media, Telecommunications, Security, Education, Hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for nearly 40 years. In 2010, SMC joined GSSG Holdings as part of its Media Group, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Salam Media Cast pioneers not only in equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, but also

equips whole multivendor environments.



SMC provides solutions from safeguarding national security such as in government operations, creating the best venues for education such as museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionizing health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

To support the workflow and innovation demands of our valued customers, we have recently expanded our team with new local and international talent. We use our expertise to help realise your goals and ambitions – we listen, advise, design and build great workflows that work for you. Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in the Gulf region,

www.salammediacast.com