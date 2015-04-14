RTW TM3-Primus USB TouchMonitor on Display at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS — RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, will be presenting its compact and low-cost TM3-Primus USB TouchMonitor at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C2134). The world’s first USB audio meter, this latest addition to the award-winning TouchMonitor line is a unique RCA-type two-channel analog and digital (SPDIF) loudness and level meter that meets worldwide standards.

Designed for workstations, edit suites, musicians and small site operations, the TM3-Primus includes vectorscope, RTA, chart and monitoring capabilities. Its touch screen allows vertical and horizontal operation, while its advanced USB hybrid mode enables DAW metering points to be visualized and processed directly on the TouchMonitor’s screen. The TM3-Primus is suited for professional use in minor or secondary workflows for broadcast, video editing, music and other recording environments, as well as non-commercial use in radio or podcasting environments.

Similar to RTW’s award-winning TM3 TouchMonitor, the TM3-Primus comes with a highly intuitive and user-friendly 4.3-inch touch screen interface with a full set of easy-to-read instruments for level and loudness metering that can be used by even the least experienced operators.

Supported loudness standards include: ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM. The TM3-Primus includes level and loudness display with bargraph type or numerical readout, plus MagicLRA type. Other instruments included with the meter are PPM, moving coil, correlator, RTA, vectorscope, numerical and chart.

