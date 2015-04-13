Studio Technologies Releases New Wave of Dante™-Compatible Interfaces at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —Studio Technologies unveils a range of new Dante™-enabled products designed for broadcast, production, and systems-integration applications at the 2015 NAB Show (BoothC11149).They include portable and rack-mounted units that support mic/line input, line output, and talent cueing functions with highly-targeted application-specific configurations. All feature excellent audio quality, simple installation, and easy-to-use controls and interfaces. The new products join Studio Technologies’ line of Dante™-enabled units, all released since the company’s adoption of Audinate’s networked audio solution less than two years ago.

“Studio Technologies is striving to meet the increasing demands for specialized Audio-over-Ethernet solutions by creating four more Dante-enabled products,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Our new products help to fill in some gaps and provide the ‘glue’ needed as facilities and installations move toward integrating the Dante audio networking solution more fully into the audio chain.”

Model 5205 2-Channel Mic/Line Input to Dante Interface

The Model 5205 is a general-purpose audio input device for use in Dante Audio-over-Ethernet applications. The rugged, compact, portable unit is Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) powered and features two mic/line inputs with adjustable gain, P48 phantom power and level metering. The 5205 provides excellent audio performance with rapid setup and ease of use.

Model 5330 Flex-Use Analog Audio/Dante Interface

The Model 5330 features a unique combination of analog audio inputs, outputs and monitor features that allow it to excel in a wide range of applications. It is especially well suited for use in stadium, educational and corporate facilities that are being upgraded to Dante Audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. Its lightweight aluminum enclosure mounts in one space (1U) of a 19-inch rack and is powered by 100 to 240 V, 50/60 Hz.

Model 5414 4-Channel Mic/Line Input & Line Output Interface

The Model 5414 is a high-performance audio input/output unit, suitable for applications including broadcast ‘booth kits;’ corporate, government and stadium media rooms; and as a front-end interface for press feed systems. Features include four mic/line inputs on the front panel with adjustable gain, P48 phantom power, high-pass filtering and level metering. The back panel includes four balanced line-level analog outputs. The flexible monitor section provides single or dual-channel source selection, audio level meters, and dual 1/4-inch headphone jacks. Powered by 100 to 240 V, 50/60 Hz, the lightweight unit mounts in one space (1U) of a 19-inch rack.

Model 43D Dante to IFB Interface

The Model 43D is a specialized audio interface designed for broadcast and related IFB and talent cue applications. Two independent, 2-channel powered IFB outputs provide audio and 28 Vdc for supporting connection of portable listen-only user beltpack devices. Two transformer-balanced “-10” line-level analog outputs are provided for connection to devices such as wireless IFB transmitters, battery-powered user beltpacks and amplified loudspeakers. Excellent audio quality, ruggedized outputs, status LEDs and audio level metering make this a sophisticated yet simple-to-use product. Housed in a lightweight “1/2-rack” enclosure with optional rack-mounting front panels, the unit can be powered by POE or an external source of 12 Vdc.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has been embracing the Audio-over-Ethernet movement, developing a range of Dante-enabled products that offer unique solutions using the most advanced, interoperable, and field-proven networking technology. Established Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface and the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, high-performance solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.