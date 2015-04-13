NEW PARTNERSHIP BRINGS MOG TECHNOLOGIES’ ADVANCED INGEST TO MASSTECH MEDIA MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

April 13, 2015 - LAS VEGAS, NAB 2015 (SU5006) - MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced that the company has forged a new partnership with Masstech Group, the trusted provider of innovative media asset management, archive and workflow solutions. The two companies have worked closely together to integrate MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL ingest systems with Masstech’s media management solutions, enabling efficient, cohesive, automated workflows spanning the complete media lifecycle from production and ingest to archive and distribution.

Masstech's proven solutions and advanced technologies enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their content into valuable assets as they manage exponentially growing volumes of media. Organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their productivity while lowering their costs.



The integration with MOG mxfSPEEDRAIL provides Masstech users with a single, unified ingest point for file-based media and the SD-HD/SDI capture of live and tape-based content. Content and metadata ingested through mxfSPEEDRAIL are automatically moved and mapped into the Masstech system's database and storage, seamlessly available to all users and workflow processes.



“We’re pleased to be partnering with MOG to bring their highly-regarded ingest capabilities to our customers,” said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. “Our integration with mxfSPEEDRAIL brings our users all the capabilities of our earlier XT-Ingest option and combines them with MOG’s ongoing advances and focused ingest expertise.”



“By gathering both solutions we are providing the perfect match to address the needs of broadcast and media companies of all sizes,” said Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG. “Masstech’s media management and storage management tools are perfectly integrated with MOG’s innovative ingest solutions, allowing users to achieve the highest performance in the most diverse file-based workflows.”



mxfSPEEDRAIL is the ideal solution for post-production, playback and file archiving applications as it integrates the essential components of the creation process into a single and unified platform, saving costs and reducing production time.



Masstech for Enterprise is a complete media asset management and archiving solution for today’s file-based media operations. Masstech for Enterprise replaces operational complexity and time-consuming, repetitive media management tasks with flexible, automated workflows accessed through intuitive, drag-and-drop interfaces. Featuring rich search capabilities, intelligent storage management, native transcoding, efficient workflow automation and deep integration with popular third-party production, automation and playout systems, Masstech for Enterprise gives media organizations the ability to effortlessly archive, find, reuse and move their content while maximizing its value.



About MOG - Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. For more information, visit www.mog-technologies.com.



About Masstech Group – Masstech Group, Inc. provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Founded in 2002, Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.