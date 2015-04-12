Masstech Advances Media Asset Management with Powerful New Software Version

April 12, 2015 — NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth N5506: Masstech Group is showcasing innovative advances in media asset management at the 2015 NAB Show with demonstrations of the highly-anticipated version 8.0 of its MassStore engine, the technology foundation powering the company's Masstech for Enterprise™ and Masstech for News™ solutions. Combining powerful new capabilities and enhancements with an elegant new user interface, version 8.0 makes it easier, faster and more efficient than ever for media enterprises of any size to access, archive, move and manage their content while unlocking the full potential of their media assets.

Intuitive, Unified Interface

Version 8.0 makes the power of Masstech solutions even more accessible and easier to use, starting with its completely redesigned, browser-based interface. The new interface embeds powerful new functionality seamlessly within a cohesive user experience, and enables both video – including 4K Ultra HD content – and non-video assets such as documents, images and other file types to be managed consistently and easily. Version 8.0 lets users manage their content from any device – desktop, tablet or phone – enabling exceptional control of their assets from anywhere, at any time.

Superior Search and Unstructured Metadata

MassStore 8.0 makes it easier and faster for users to find the exact content they need. Its simple, web-like search interface lets users perform standard keyword searches or advanced searches for precise results. Search terms are matched across not only field-based metadata, markers and segments, but also against unstructured metadata such as related documents, closed captions and XML attachments – increasing the completeness and relevance of results. And version 8.0's new blazing-fast search engine returns these results more quickly than ever before, maximizing productivity.

Masterful Media Manipulation

MassStore 8.0 features enhanced tools for viewing and editing structured metadata and attaching unstructured data such as text documents and PDFs. New embedded, frame-accurate video playback, logging and storyboarding capabilities let users view and work with their video within the same consistent user interface. Searchable markers can be added to complement field-based asset metadata, and segments from one or more assets can be defined and collected for partial restoration from archives, storyboard-based edit decision list (EDL) creation or segmentation for automation systems.

Other enhancements in version 8.0 include browsing of multiple archive and storage locations; enhanced job status monitoring; customizable report generation; and LDAP integration to streamline and reinforce security. And of course, Masstech solutions running version 8.0 continue to offer an unparalleled array of capabilities including intelligent storage management, native transcoding, efficient workflow automation and deep integration with third-party production, automation and playout systems.

"Our solutions have long been enabling efficient, automated workflows for top-tier media enterprises, integrating behind the scenes with their key production and distribution systems to streamline operations and maximize the value of their content," said Savva Mueller, Director and General Manager, Enterprise Division at Masstech. "With version 8.0, we've harnessed these capabilities in an intuitive interface that makes assets even easier to manage, helping users get more done in less time while continuing to shield them from complexity."

Slated for release in Q2, version 8.0 will be available for users of recent Masstech solutions as well as earlier products including Topaz, Emerald and CatchBlue.

Masstech's industry-leading solutions are being showcased in booth number N5506 at the 2015 NAB Show, April 13-16 in Las Vegas. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

About Masstech Group – Masstech Group, Inc. provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Founded in 2002, Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.