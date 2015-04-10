Dejero Announces LIVE+ Multipoint Cloud-Based Solution for Simplified Sharing of Live Video Content

All-New Video Distribution Network Enables Cost-Effective Exchange of HD-Quality, Low-Latency Video From Any Location to Any Location, at Any Time

WATERLOO, Ontario -- April 9, 2015 -- Dejero, an innovator in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP, today announced the release of LIVE+ Multipoint, a professional video over IP distribution network. The cloud-based solution enables broadcasters and media organizations to send a broadcast-quality live stream from a source location to multiple locations simultaneously, with known and controlled latency at each end point. LIVE+ Multipoint can also be used to exchange recorded content between studios.

"In today's fast-paced media distribution environment, broadcasters need the ability to quickly and seamlessly transport high-quality, low-latency video from any source to any destination. With LIVE+ Multipoint, we're building on our company's expertise in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of IP video to address these requirements," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "LIVE+ Multipoint has the potential to transform how the broadcast and media industry shares live content. We offer a cost-effective and scalable solution for distributing broadcast-quality video over the public Internet to multiple destinations simultaneously -- while minimizing the bandwidth requirement at each receive location."

LIVE+ Multipoint leverages the Internet along with Dejero's adaptive bitrate encoding technology and LIVE+ platform of transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services to provide a resilient solution that encodes and routes the content from a single source to multiple destinations across the globe. Compared with other video contribution approaches, such as installing and leasing a fiber link or booking and leasing satellite transponder space, LIVE+ Multipoint is highly cost-effective -- especially when sources and destinations span international borders. Because the network supports mobile contribution encoders, it offers greater flexibility than fixed networks for acquiring content from remote locations.

Initially, LIVE+ Multipoint supports distribution of video acquired with Dejero LIVE+ mobile encoding and transmission systems. These include LIVE+ EnGo, GoBox, and VSET transmitters, as well as LIVE+ Mobile App and NewsBook software. Other content sources will be added to the network in the future. Video can be sent to any studio or broadcast facility with a Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server and Internet connection. Content can also be routed to Dejero LIVE+ Cloud Servers that deliver RTMP streams to CDNs that serve content to Web and mobile viewers.

The LIVE+ Multipoint distribution network is managed from Dejero's LIVE+ Control cloud management tool. Accessible from any Web browser, the tool provides broadcasters and media organizations with continuous low-latency, live-preview monitoring of the source content. It also simplifies the sharing of content amongst locations.

Dejero will showcase the LIVE+ platform in booth N1009 at the 2015 NAB Show. More information about Dejero and its complete product family is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, web and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

