Quantum to Showcase New Intelligent Archive Appliance for NAS-Based Production at NAB

Artico Appliance Provides Benefits of StorNext's Optimized Content Management in Media Facilities and the Cloud, Outside of StorNext Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 8, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that it will be highlighting its new Artico(TM) intelligent NAS archive appliance at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 13-16 (booth #SL8416). Artico offers broadcast and postproduction facilities using scale-out NAS systems a flexible, low-cost entry point for establishing media archives -- outside of StorNext(R) environments -- that can scale to hold petabytes of content across Quantum's Lattus(TM) extended online, Scalar(R) tape and Q-Cloud(TM) Archive storage. Powered by Quantum's StorNext 5 software and providing a simple NAS presentation, Artico incorporates StorNext Storage Manager(TM) policies to put the right content in the right place at the right time for maximizing storage efficiency and reducing total costs. When used in combination with any StorNext-qualified media asset management (MAM) system, Artico can move files seamlessly from online storage to longer-term archive with no user intervention, while maintaining full access to the files.

Maximizing Workflow Efficiency and Reducing Storage Costs

In today's media facilities, critical file-based workflows -- including video production, animation, rendering and creative graphics -- depend on sharing content across a variety of storage systems and media. As these workflows evolve and the quantity of large files stored on disparate storage systems grows, these facilities can rely on Artico to provide transparent, scalable and efficient archiving of all media content and assets. As a result, users can confidently offload large files from expensive NAS systems and reduce overall storage costs, including those related to space, power and cooling.

Delivering Proven StorNext Media Management

StorNext Storage Manager has been deployed broadly by media facilities around the world with great success. Artico incorporates this proven technology to streamline operations, improve use of existing capacity and simplify expansion of media storage to accommodate changing business and operational demands. Additional Artico-StorNext Storage Manager benefits include:

* NAS connectivity for easy deployment and integration into broadcast and postproduction environments.

* An optimal balance of media access and storage TCO through intelligent, policy-driven file movement across LTO tape, LTFS, object storage and cloud archive systems.

* Long-term protection of content, including through the ability to create multiple archive copies and with support for multiple archive systems.

* Automatic integration with StorNext-qualified MAM systems, enabling users to store, share and preserve media files seamlessly.

Supporting Quote

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"The Artico intelligent NAS archive appliance delivers critical media management capabilities with the power to transform the way an organization handles its content archive. With Artico, scale-out NAS users can optimize their use of media storage while gaining the ability to access content from any archive platform -- all of which results in significant time and cost savings that make it easier for media facilities to achieve their creative and business goals."

Photo Link: http://cdn.quantum.com/cmsimages/quantum-artico.jpg

Photo Caption: Quantum Artico Intelligent NAS Archive Appliance

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

