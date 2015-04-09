HITACHI Exhibits 8K Super-High Vision Production Cameras at 2015 NAB Show

Woodbury, NY April 9, 2014 – At the 2015 NAB Show, HITACHI, in preparation for the 2016 UHD and Super-High Vision broadcast tests in Asia, will unveil a glimpse of its second-generation Studio and Field production Super-High Vision cameras to the Americas. Visitors to the HITACHI Booth (SL-3910) can see a complete demonstration of the new SK-UHD8060, offering 16 times the amount of picture information as HDTV.

The HITACHI SK-UHD8060 is the latest collaboration with NHK STRL (Science and Technology Research Laboratories). In addition to working closely to develop UHD (4K) and SHV (8K) television cameras, the relationship has produced the world’s First Three-Sensor, Full Resolution Super-High Vision 60Hz and 120Hz progressive scan cameras in 2008. HITACHI can also be credited with exhibiting the world’s first hand-held Super-High Vision camera at the 2013 and 2014 NAB Shows.

In line with Japan’s plans to launch Super-High Vision broadcasts in 2020, HITACHI is poised to satisfy the demand for advanced digital television equipment that will convey ultra-realistic images for the utmost immersive TV viewing experience. Augmented 22.2 channel audio and Super-High Vision broadcasting will greatly advance the sense of realism while watching TV.

“8K broadcasting is on the verge of becoming a reality, and it will undoubtedly become the mainstream past 2020,” said Sean Moran, the company’s C.O.O. and Vice President of Sales and Operations. “Broadcasters and production companies have differing agendas when it comes to acquiring imaging technology. Taking into account that the content distribution and profit opportunities are quickly changing, the new TV industry players will benefit from HITACHI’s advanced 4K and 8K production equipment, preparing our customers to deliver content with these new advanced imaging formats as they transition other elements of their production workflow.”

The SK-UHD8060 Series, which represents the second-generation of Super-High Vision cameras, delivers the form, features and functions needed for successful 8K television broadcast program production. The modular chassis camera concept simplifies and accelerates configuration for Studio (fixed) or portable (stabilized camera) applications, while a large 12-inch viewfinder as well as high-resolution portable is offered. Signal recording can be achieved with a coupled digital recorder, and a SMPTE304/311 type hybrid cable system is used to tether the camera head from its control unit. The camera system incorporates many additional advanced features and functions that are best seen live at NAB.

