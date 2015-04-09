Pronology Showcases the Pronology Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, showcases its Pronology Panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC at the 2015 NAB show (Booth SL12517). The Pronology Panel seamlessly integrates Pronology files and metadata for editing in Adobe Premiere Pro CC in order to simplify content creation and distribution.

“Our Pronology Panel provides a direct pathway into the Adobe Premiere Pro CC workflow, allowing users to access the Pronology management system content files instantly,” says Mike Shore, co-founder of Pronology. “The Pronology Panel also streamlines stored file access, enabling a production team to focus more on content creation. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Adobe in order to bring the very latest in workflow enhancements to our customers and the market.”

The Pronology Panel offers three essential tools for projects created in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, a key part of Adobe Creative Cloud®. It allows an Adobe Premiere Pro CC user to browse Pronology folders directly, browse Pronology Bins for clear organization of media and have drag-and-drop access to reference media and metadata in an Adobe Premiere Pro CC project.

“Adobe Premiere Pro CC gives users powerful editing capabilities so they can create top-quality productions,” said Simon Williams, senior director of business development at Adobe. “The Pronology Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC streamlines the workflow even more for our customers, who want to focus on the creative aspects of their work.”

