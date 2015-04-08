CueScript Celebrates One Year Anniversary at 2015 NAB Show with Full Range of Products

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2015 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to mark its one year anniversary at the 2015 NAB show (Central Hall, Booth C2024). The company, which launched during the 2014 NAB show, will have the full range of prompting solutions on display, including the flagship CSM15”, CSM17” and CSM19” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors with the new CS CueNumber double digit cue light, as well as its Education, Media and Corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays, the EMC-15” and EMC-17” Prompter Monitors.

This year, CueScript will showcase the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors, built based on the company’s depth of experience in and knowledge of the broadcast industry, as well as feedback from users in the field. By utilizing this information, CueScript has infused each model with all of the features that are necessary for modern broadcast productions, resulting in a major leap forward in prompting technology and displays.

“We are happy to return to NAB, where CueScript had its official launch a year ago, and reflect on how the company has expanded tremendously in this first year, internally building upon our top-notch team and expanding through our network of customers and distributors globally,” says Michael Accardi, President of CueScript. “Our products have quickly become in demand by notable broadcast entities due to their innovative design and key features developed in response to user feedback. NAB is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our prompters and create relationships that can make this next year even better.”

A new addition for the CMS range at NAB will be the CS CueNumber a double digit cue light, which offers the option of having the studio’s prefix or camera identification number past 9. The units feature bright green LED lights, with adjustable brightness. This allows the CueNumber to be adapted to a variety of productions, from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. The unit is available as an accessory with each CSM Prompter Monitor, simply requiring a single USB cable to power the CS CueNumber and ensemble the tally signal controls.

Each of CueScript’s CSM prompter monitors feature low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production situations. Their three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). The models also feature an integrated mounting system, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with each model, something that is often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program.

The CSTM19 Talent Monitor is an optional accessory for the standard CSM line, built to be hung under the CSM prompter to help keep studio floors tidy and to prevent the talent from having to look off camera at a separate monitor. Aesthetically pleasing in its curved design with integrated mounting rails, the CSTM19 allows for a smooth, quick setup.

In addition to the CSM range, the company’s Education, Media and Corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays will also be featured at NAB. The EMC-15” and EMC-17” Prompter Monitors are aimed at the productions that do not require the high level of features associated with the company’s CSM range of monitors.

All CSM and EMC prompter and talent monitors meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.