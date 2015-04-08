30% Brighter LED Lighting from PrimeTime Lighting Systems

Dallas, TX – April 8, 2015 – The SLED Series of broadcast LED light fixtures from PrimeTime Lighting Systems were already brighter than PrimeTime’s legendary fluorescents that had inspired CEO, Glen Harn. And with PrimeTime’s innovative engineering, the LEDs just jumped 30% in light output this year. The new and improved EXTRA BRIGHT instruments, the 1SLED XB and MSLED XB, are creating a buzz among television studio executives, chief engineers, lighting designers and systems integrators.

Harn said, “these LED lights have an incredible punch and throw with a single shadow soft light.” The 1SLED XB and MSLED XB are used in broadcast studios, movie and production studios, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, university studios, video conference facilities, city council chambers and eLearning classrooms.

The manufacturer will continue to offer the EXTRA BRIGHT fixtures at the same SLED introductory pricing with PrimeTime's legacy of high performance, superior quality and lasting durability.

Dubbed the SLED series because of new LED technology, the series includes two different luminaires which were heavily influenced by top-selling PrimeTime fluorescent fixtures. The 1SLED XB and MSLED XB are available from lighting dealers, resellers and systems integrators and feature:

• Single shadow rendering with a consistent soft light output for optimal talent lighting

• Features top quality Light Emitting Diodes (LED) with 50,000 hour rated lifetime

• High Color Rendering Index (CRI)

• Proudly built-by-hand in America

• New energy-efficient LED technology

• Local and remote dimmable using local adjustment or optional DMX-512 signal decoder(s)

• Lightweight all aluminum construction

1SLED XB - Performs key, fill, side or back light on a chroma key or interview set with LED performance. Influenced by PrimeTime’s top-selling 1SL, the 1SLED XB can be used in broadcast studios, video conference facilities, city council chambers or motion picture and TV production.

MSLED XB - The new MSLED XB is a great solution for low ceiling applications. This LED was influenced by PrimeTime’s popular MSL fixture and can be used in many applications. The MSLED XB can be seen at www.primetimelighting.com/msled

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime’s U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, university studios, religious broadcasting studios, motion picture and production studios, city council chambers and eLearning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. For more information, visit www.primetimelighting.com