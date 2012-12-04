Talamas Broadcast Expands Supply of DPA Microphones

BOSTON – As part of its continual effort to provide the highest quality equipment available to its clients, broadcast sales and rental company Talamas Broadcast has added more DPA Microphones gear to its equipment arsenal. It recently purchased 26 DPA d:fine™headset microphones, 35 d:vote™4099instrument microphones and several miniature microphones.

As one of the top 10 wireless microphone suppliers in the U.S., Talamas Broadcast has long been a provider of DPA Microphones, stocking the company’s 4061 omnidirectional miniature microphone as well as headset microphones. With the additions of the d:fine, d:vote and DPA’s miniature microphones, the company will be able to provide even more DPA mic demos to potential customers.

“DPA makes one of the best-sounding microphones on the planet,” says Dave Talamas, president of Talamas Broadcast. “With this recent purchase, I bought more than I usually would. I felt I had to take advantage of the opportunity to supply my customers with the latest microphone technology.”

Named for their accurate audio definition and natural sonic characteristics, the d:fine series of headset microphones boast consistent audio performance at all sound-pressure levels—from a whisper to a shout—and also feature impressive gain before feedback and stable construction. In a broadcast world that is relying less on studio-bound and traditional filmed programming, the d:fine headset microphones provide worry-free performance in the most exacting situations. The d:fine series mics are available in omnidirectional and directional versions, and include several lengths of mic boom mounted on either a single-ear mount or a dual-ear mount.

DPA’s d:vote range of instrument microphones is perfect for live performance and broadcast settings that require high-quality mics that are discreet and effortless to change. Building on the success of the highly acclaimed 4099 instrument clip mic series, d:vote has an enhanced shock mount to provide even better absorption. Additionally, the new d:vote instrument microphones now feature a detachable cable available in heavy duty 2.2 mm (0.087 in) and 1.55 mm (0.061 in) diameter versions. Further flexibility is available through an extension unit for the gooseneck supplied with the mic, which lengthens its neck by 50 percent.

“DPA Microphones is very happy to further enhance its relationship withDave Talamas by supporting his latest venture,” says Eric Mayer, president of DPA Microphones’ U.S. office. “By paying close attention to the needs of our users, we decided that it was essential for DPA to interface directly with rental companies.We look forward to continuing to support Talamas and wish him much success.”

Founded in 1979 by Dave Talamas to serve the broadcast and production industries in the Boston area, Talamas Broadcast has earned a reputation around the country for technically savvy staff and unparalleled customer service. Since its founding, the company has responded to innovations in both audio and video technology by delivering state-of-the-art gear to customers throughout the U.S. In addition to serving the broadcast and production industries, the Talamas sales team is also active in the theater, education, government and corporate sectors. The company’s rental and service departments are comprised of real-world professionals who are familiar with each and every product that comes through the Talamas doors. In addition to DPA, Talamas carries more than 75 complimentary product lines for sale or rental

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones A/S is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.