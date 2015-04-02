Video Devices PIX-E Series of Recording Field Monitors Previewing at NAB 2015

Sound Devices will preview its Video Devices PIX-E, a new series of camera-mounted recording field monitors at NAB 2015 (Booth C6040). This new line of Video Devices monitors feature 1920x1080 five-inch (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) and 1920x1200 seven-inch (PIX-E7) LCDs, a full suite of precision monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple ProRes 4444 XQ edit-ready files to affordable mSATA-based SpeedDrives. The PIX-E5 and PIX–E5H are presently the world’s most compact 4K recording monitors.

The PIX-E monitors feature compact, die-cast metal housings and an LCD display protected by Gorilla® Glass 2, making them the ideal choice for cinematographers and videographers looking for monitors that can stand up to the rigors of the most extreme and demanding production environments. PIX-E includes PIX-Assist™, an impressive suite of monitoring tools including TapZoom™ for unrivaled focusing speed, false colors and zebras to help set exposure, guide markers for framing, LUTs and a range of scopes including waveform monitor, histogram and vectorscope. These new on-camera monitors incorporate a ‘best-of-both-worlds’ user interface that combines easy-to-access tactile buttons and an intuitive touch screen.

A great monitor needs to be accurate; it must be able to show the finest detail, be viewable in bright sunlight, and have a range of easy-to-access tools that aid with perfecting the focus, exposure, framing and color balance. These new Video Devices monitors do all of those things and with their ability to record the highest quality Apple ProRes edit-ready video, the PIX-Es are an affordable must-have tool for any video production professional. Come and check PIX-E out at NAB 2015 (Booth C6040).