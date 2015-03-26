DVEO to Showcase Inexpensive Multichannel 8VSB or Clear QAM Remote Monitoring System at NAB 2015

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will showcase their compact 8VSB or clear QAM remote monitoring system and H.264 encoder/transcoder at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 13-16, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU6605.



Now shipping, the Lynn Box 8VSB/IP™ is designed to be an affordable platform to ingest video from terrestrial broadcast stations, transcode MPEG-2 video and audio into H.264, and provide for choices for resolutions, protocols, wrappers, and containers. It streams this content to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks, and remote video capture devices.



The embedded Linux® based system receives an 8VSB (terrestrial digital or analog RF) or clear QAM input, plus one GigE IP input. A second 8VSB or QAM input can be ordered as an option. The system outputs multiple simultaneous IP streams, and a built-in server supports 100+ HLS users.



"The Lynn Box 8VSB/IP enables broadcast engineers to remotely monitor their over-the-air signals using iPhones, Androids, and other devices," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It is also an ideal RF to IP gateway for streaming video to television station web sites, content delivery networks (CDNs), or IPTV compatible appliances or players."



The Lynn Box 8VSB/IP supports HD (up to 1080p) and SD resolutions, plus custom resolutions. It features remote management and multi level security. The compact system is just seven and a half inches wide.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC encoding with "virtual" stream replication

Inputs: Up to two 8VSB (terrestrial digital or analog RF) or clear QAM inputs, one GigE IP input

Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45)

IP output protocols: UDP, RTP, HTTP multicast and unicast transport stream with HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP Smooth, or RTMP (Open Flash)

Support for segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP Live and Windows® HTTP Smooth. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

Supports logo insertion on outputs

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Tested with most CDNs (Verizon®, Akamai®, Ustream®, etc.)

Supports Octoshape™ and upLynk natively

Built-in server supports 100+ HLS users natively

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, MPEG-1 Layer II, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Tested to work with Atlas Media Server™, Wowza®, and Adobe® Flash® servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Dune HD™, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Tested compatible with major brands of professional H.264 and MPEG-2 decoders

Remote GUI includes some scheduling

SNMP or REST or SOAP remote management

Low power consumption



Suggested Retail Prices:

Lynn Box 8VSB/IP -- Ships with only one tuner: $1,895 U.S.

Tuner-L-- Additional Tuner: $195 U.S.









