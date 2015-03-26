Orad Presents 3D Pre-Visualization at NAB Booth SL6317

March 26, 2015 -- Orad will be presenting for the first time at NAB a unique 3D pre-visualization tool for broadcasters. The solution is ideal for virtual studio designers, providing them with the option to walk through a virtual studio from the cameras perspective. The solution, which provides a powerful 3D experience without the cumbersome devices seen in the past, will be on display at Orad’s Booth SL6317.

When connected to a PC, the headset presents a separate view of a rendered scene to each eye, creating a stereographic effect. When coupled with very accurate head tracking, the system can determine where the user is looking in order to update the display. By connecting the Oculus Rift HMD to Orad’s RenderEngine, a stereo 3D view of a graphics environment can be created, which the designer can move through.

Orad Press Briefing at NAB 2015

Members of the registered press are invited to attend Orad’s press briefing held at its booth (SL6317) on Monday, April 13th at 12pm. Participants should register their attendance with Anya Oskolkova, anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

