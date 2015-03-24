VITEC 2015 NAB Show -- Booth SL6305

"At the 2015 NAB Show, we are proud to present the world's first portable hardware-based HEVC encoder: MGW Ace. VITEC has always been at the forefront of digital video technologies, and this new product demonstrates the company's strategic decision to lead the HEVC revolution and set the bar high with the most exciting HEVC platform for field use."

-- Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC

VITEC to Unveil World's First Portable HEVC Encoder and IPTV Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

NEW! MGW Ace -- The First Portable HEVC Encoder

At the 2015 NAB Show, VITEC will introduce MGW Ace, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video. Powerful yet compact, the MGW Ace features HEVC/H.265 bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities. Its wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip make it a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Ace Front View

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_REAR.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Ace Rear View

EZ TV IPTV System -- Now With New IPTV and Broadcast Monitoring Solution

Also at the 2015 NAB Show will be VITEC's award-winning EZ TV IPTV system. Now equipped with a new add-on for IPTV and Broadcast Monitoring, EZ TV offers real-time video analysis and statistical tools to monitor, log, and generate performance reports for all IPTV streams. The new EZ TV add-on complements any IPTV deployment with quality and compliance dashboards as well as alerts -- ensuring video, audio, and metadata services are delivered reliably to users.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_IPTV.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC EZ TV IPTV

MGW Sprint and MGW Portable Encoders -- Zero-Delay Streaming

New and improved, the MGW Sprint is the world's fastest MPEG-4 H.264 HD codec. With the ability to encode and decode in under 10 milliseconds, this professional-grade IPTV device can stream full-HD 1080p60 video and audio, point-to-point or point-to-multipoint, with less than one video frame of delay -- practically matching the latency of hardwired uncompressed video systems. Also on display will be VITEC's full line of MGW portable encoders, including Premium, Nano, Nano TOUGH, and Pico, all of which now support Zixi error-correction technology.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Sprint_Front.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Sprint Front

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Sprint_Back.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Sprint Back

Focus FS-H50/60/70 -- Portable Proxy Recorders

Ideal for sporting events, breaking news, dailies, meeting and training, surveillance, and online video sharing, the VITEC Focus FS-H50/60/70 are versatile, portable H.264 standard and HD recorders for workflows and applications requiring superior video quality and optimized video file size. With a resolution range up to 1080p30 and bit rates up to 8 Mb/s, the three models include composite and analog audio inputs, an HDMI input, and an HD/SD-SDI input, respectively.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Focus_FS506070.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Focus FS-H50/60/70

Proxsys PX-Series Media Asset Management System and Archiving Solution

Proxsys PX-Series media asset management system enables organizations to edit, archive, and share valuable media assets efficiently and securely, both within an organization and with credentialed third parties. Within a smooth, user-friendly workflow, Proxsys PX-Series provides the functionality and features required to safeguard high- and low-resolution video as well as audio, graphic, and data files.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Proxsys_PX.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Proxsys PX-Series

HDM850+ HEVC Decoder Card

HDM850+ is VITEC's HEVC/H.265 professional decoder card featuring back-to-back, seamless, and frame-accurate playback in HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 over 3G-SDI or HDMI. HDM850+ is designed for end users as well as integrators (SDK available).

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_HDM850+.jpeg

Image Caption: VITEC HDM850+ HEVC Decoder Card

Extensor SDI4Mosaic -- 4K Mosaic Generator

Extensor SDI4Mosaic is the simplest way to connect up to four SDI feeds on a single mosaic display. SDI4Mosaic converts a 4K HD-SDI video source to a standard HDMI monitor. SDI4Mosaic automatically creates a mosaic of up to four video channels and displays on compatible monitors. It also allows the comparison of two video channels and displays them in various layouts. The OSD Status gives all status information super-imposed directly on the video output signal.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_sdi4mosaic.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Extensor SDI4Mosaic

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, corporate, industrial, medical, education, government, military, and telco customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world, and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.