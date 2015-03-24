CueScript Adds Alphatron Broadcast Systems to Expand MEA Reach

DUBAI MEDIA CITY, DUBAI, MARCH 24, 2015 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, has named Alphatron Broadcast Systems a distributor and dealer of CueScript products in the Middle East(MEA). Alphatron Broadcast Systems, a subsidiary of Alphatron Broadcast Electronics, a highly regarded worldwide distributor and manufacturer of broadcast solutions, is expanding its presence in the MEA region, and felt CueScript’s rich pedigree and superior-quality products would compliment its efforts.

Established in 1986 in the Netherlands, Alphatron Broadcast Electronics initially serviced the Benelux region, but gradually expanded its operations to the rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Today, it distributes a number of notable broadcast equipment brands across the globe, including CueScript. It also manufactures CamRade, its own brand of protective camera bags and covers, and the Alphatron line including electronic viewfinders, developed with TVLogic.

“We knew that CueScript would bring the most complete and thought-out prompting packages available to the market, making a great addition to our portfolio,” says Chris Darnley, MEA Sales Manager, Alphatron Broadcast Systems. “Plus, the extensive experience of the CueScript team makes our introduction of them to television stations and system integrators in the region very easy.”

Alphatron Broadcast Systems will employ Darnley and its other staff members to head up the UAE location and expand CueScript’s reach in the region, highlighting CueScript products’ light weight, ease of installation and setup and ability to work under any type of lighting conditions to potential customers, along with other key benefits. Darnley notes that CueScript’s excellent customer service will also aid in his company’s endeavors.

“We are new to distributing prompting products, but feel confident approaching customers about CueScript,” Darnley continues. “We have an excellent relationship with the company, and know we’ll get the required product support from them when we need it. We’re very excited to introduce our wide-reaching customer base to the next big name in prompting.”

John Raadgeep, Director of Alphatron Broadcast Electronics, also sees CueScript as an ideal fit for the Alphatron Broadcast Systems portfolio. “We’re pleased to bring this exciting new player in the prompting market into the fold,” he says. “The background and industry knowledge of the CueScript team is impeccable, with a long history of delivering exactly what broadcasters need to run their operations successfully. That, combined with the excellent quality of the CueScript products, will further bolster our reputation in the burgeoning MEA broadcast community.”

CueScript’s offerings include the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15”, 17” and 19” models), geared towards a range of live and studio production productions and its newly launched EMC line (available in 15” and 17” models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications.