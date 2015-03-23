Volicon to Show Enhancements to Its Observer Media Intelligence Platform Multiviewer Solution at 2015 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 23, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that, during the 2015 NAB Show, it will showcase new enhancements to the Multiviewer solution for the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R). Uniting multiviewer functionality along with the recording capability of the Volicon Observer platform, the Multiviewer option gives users access to multiple live or recorded programs (audio and video) alongside frame-accurate data on a monitor wall, desktop, laptop, or other display. New features built into the Multiviewer option include configurable layouts; support for various room, screen, and player sizes; and an expanded array of useful widgets including clocks and graphs.

"Even as the number of channels being broadcast continues to grow, and the broadcast signals themselves become more complex, ongoing economic pressures are driving broadcasters to reduce the cost of support, maintenance, and monitoring," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "The Multiviewer option for our Observer Media Intelligence Platform makes this possible, giving users a flexible and convenient tool for reviewing and analyzing a variety of signals, along with graphs and other data, on virtually any monitor wall or screen, anywhere, in an optimized window configuration."

The Multiviewer for Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform enables users to watch multiple live or recorded programs on a network wall and use the desktop interface to inspect or troubleshoot a suspect stream without delay. The platform captures and stores content from any source and enables users to review that content in real time, from anywhere and at any time, for applications ranging from compliance, quality assurance, and competitive analysis to production and repurposing for multiple platforms and social media outlets. In addition to enabling users to keep their eyes and ears on every channel, the Multiviewer option makes it easy to identify and look past audio and video impairments to examine the integrity of metadata.

The addition of configurable layouts to the Multiviewer option gives users even greater freedom in sizing and positioning video windows, graphs, meters, clocks, and other vital tools in ways that best support their operations. Because the option now supports a variety of room, screen, and player sizes, users can confidently present video, data, and diagnostic windows on a broad range of displays, from the high-density monitor walls in network operations centers or master control rooms to the desktop to meeting rooms and lobbies, depending on the application. Clocks and graphs are among the new widgets that complement the visual information presented via the Multiviewer option.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

