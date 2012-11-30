DVEO Receives Order from Large System Integrator for 80 Enterprise Class Streaming Devices



San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has been awarded the contract for 80 units of a product in the MultiStreamer™ product family of real time streaming appliances. This is one of the larger volume contracts the company has received in the last six months. The customer is a major broadcast software integrator.

DVEO's MultiStreamer systems are highly affordable IP gateways that encode video content to IP. The systems are very cost-efficient for streaming content to and from remote locations. MultiStreamer systems are used in Telco TV, IPTV, cable TV, A/V systems, corporate training, and university and entertainment systems.

"The acceptance of the MultiStreamer in a large corporate environment proves that our products are interoperable with other products in existing IT infrastructures," said Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "We strive for reliability, compatibility, and exceptional video quality."

The MultiStreamers are offered in several configurations -– the compact micro (9.8 inches/25 centimeters long), mini (1 RU), midi, (2 RU), maxi (3 RU), the Brutus 1 RU system, and the Brutus 4 RU, which outputs up to 400 SD IP streams. A portable video production and streaming unit -– the MultiStreamer Flypack™ -– is also available.

DVEO's MultiStreamer product family supports all major video formats -– SDI/HD-SDI, HDMI, 8VSB, Analog, DVB-ASI, DVB-S+S2, DVB-T+T2, QAM, or DVB-C. Customers can also select all of the above inputs in one system (MultiStreamer MF Maxi), or a customized combination of inputs.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

