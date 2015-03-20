Waves Announces DiGiGrid U.S. Tour

— First event will take place at Silent Sound Studios in Atlanta on March 26 —



TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 18, 2015 — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of audio plugins), will be hosting a series of events around the U.S. featuring and demonstrating DiGiGrid, the acclaimed line of advanced audio interfaces. DiGiGrid was developed by Waves together with DiGiCo, the world’s leading manufacturer of professional mixing consoles. The first event will take place at Silent Sound Studios in Atlanta on March 26.

Each event will feature a high-profile Waves artist and Waves product specialist on-hand to demonstrate the features and practical applications of the DiGiGrid system in a real-world music production workflow. Refreshments will also be provided, and there will be a live Q&A session with the Waves artist after the demo.

Waves DiGiGrid U.S. Tour dates:

WHEN: March 26 from 5:30pm – 9pm

WHERE: Silent Sound Studios (http://silentsoundstudios.com/), Atlanta, GA

WAVES ARTIST: Joe West, Songwriter / Producer / Engineer / Performer (Keith Urban, Emmylou Harris, Justin Timberlake)

WHEN: April 23 from 5:30pm – 9pm

WHERE: Dream Asylum Studios, 376 Ansin Blvd, Hallandale, FL 33009

WAVES ARTIST: Marcella Araica, Recording / Mixing Engineer (Timbaland, Madonna, Usher, Missy Elliot)

WHEN: May 5 from 5:30pm – 9pm

WHERE: Arlyn Studios (http://arlynstudios.com/), 200 Academy Dr #140, Austin, TX 78704

WAVES ARTIST: Jack Joseph Puig, Producer / Mixer / Engineer (U2, Lady GaGa, Black Eyed Peas, John Mayer)

WHEN: May 22 from 5:30pm – 9pm

WHERE: Blackbird Studio (http://www.blackbirdstudio.com/), 2806 Azalea Pl, Nashville, TN 37204

WAVES ARTIST: Joe West, Songwriter / Producer / Engineer / Performer (Keith Urban, Emmylou Harris, Justin Timberlake)

WHEN: May 28 from 5:30pm – 9pm

WHERE: Downtown Music Studios (http://downtownmusicstudios.com/), 485 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

WAVES ARTIST: Jack Joseph Puig, Producer / Mixer / Engineer (U2, Lady GaGa, Black Eyed Peas, John Mayer)

WHEN: June 5 from 6pm – 10pm

WHERE: EastWest Studios (http://www.eastweststudios.com), 6000 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

WAVES ARTIST: Jack Joseph Puig, Producer / Mixer / Engineer (U2, Lady GaGa, Black Eyed Peas, John Mayer)

The DiGiGrid series consists of advanced audio interfaces that give users the freedom to connect multiple DAWs and hardware devices, using award-winning preamps and giving systems more power to run hundreds of plugins in real time. From the studio to the stage and back again, today’s digital productions are getting more and more complex, with higher track counts, CPU-hungrier plugins and increasingly demanding real-time requirements – not to mention portability, expandability and connectivity issues – and DiGiGrid products are the perfect solution.

To learn more, please visit www.digigrid.net and www.waves.com.