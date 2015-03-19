Internationally-Recognized Cinematographer Pieter De Vries and Miller Design Engineer Host Series of Master Classes at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 19, 2015—World traveler and internationally recognized cinematographer Pieter de Vries prepares to pass along some tricks of the trade with the help of Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C9520). At Miller’s booth, the ACS-accredited director of photography, in partnership with Michael Abelev, Miller’s design engineer and head of design team, will host a series of free master classes, open to all show attendees and targeted at those interested in learning some of the techniques that have made Pieter de Vries a sought-out documentary cinematographer.

Pieter de Vries’ four sessions will run from Monday through Thursday, with each lasting 30 minutes. To coincide with de Vries’ seminars, Miller’s Michael Abelev will also host sessions discussing technical specs to take into consideration when choosing a tripod system, each lasting for 30 minutes in length. De Vries has received worldwide recognition and numerous awards for his cinematography, including Australian Cinematographer of the Year, as well as Emmy® nominations for his National Geographic documentary photography. His work has been featured across major networks, including NBC, BBC, History, Discovery and the National Geographic channels.

“Having traveled to more than 90 countries, I’ve covered an expansive range of creative content within my work, from coverage of sublime musical performances of Vivaldi to an in-depth scope of the Titanic ruins along the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean,” he says. “I look forward to sharing my stories and some helpful tips with cinematographers at NAB and am thankful to Miller for offering me the platform to share my voice with fellow enthusiasts.”

The following is a brief description of each master class that will be held at Miller’s booth (C9520) during the 2015 NAB Show for those interested in attending. All sessions are free, but please be advised that seating is limited.

Pre-Shoot Preparation and Avoiding Common Shooting Mistakes

Length: 30 Minutes

Monday, April 13, 11:00am

Tuesday, April 14, 9:30am

Wednesday, April 15, 9:30am

Thursday, April 16, 9:30am

A few minutes of pre-shoot camera preparation can save a great deal of time on the shoot. In this talk, de Vries will go through a short list of what he considers to be essential pre-shoot checks. He will also explore the most common shooting mistakes and provide tips on how to avoid them forever.

* * *

Miller’s Advice on Specs and How to Choose the Right Tripod System

Length: 30 Minutes

Monday, April 13, 12:00pm

Tuesday, April 14, 9:30am

Wednesday, April 15, 9:30am

Thursday, April 16, 9:30am

Miller’s Michael Abelev will follow to explain what specs to look out for when choosing a tripod system to help cut down on production time.

* * *

Finding Good Angles in a Bad Location

Length: 30 Minutes

Monday, April 13, 2:00pm

Tuesday, April 14, 12:30pm

Wednesday, April 15, 12:30pm

Thursday, April 16, 10:30am

Showing up with a camera to an unknown location can be tricky. In this talk, de Vries highlights the value of quickly assessing locations before shooting, honing in on the importance of the “walk-about” that should always happen before setting up the camera and lighting equipment.

* * *

Following Movement—Handheld on the Tripod

Length: 30 Minutes

Monday, April 13, 3:00pm

Tuesday, April 14, 2:00pm

Wednesday, April 15, 2:00pm

The quality of work doesn’t always depend on the model camera used, but it can be influenced by the quality of the tripod and fluid head system. During this session, de Vries will discuss essential tricks to help cinematographers gain the most from their camera support solutions to best enhance cinematography for large screen projection.

* * *

* * *

Selective Focus: Large and Small-Sensor Cameras

Length: 30 Minutes

Monday, April 13, 4:00pm

Tuesday, April 14, 4:00pm

Wednesday, April 14, 4:00pm

During this session, de Vries will focus on the correlation between focus, f-stop and focal length, including how to use each to dramatically strengthen sequences.

* * *

Currently residing in Sydney, Australia, de Vries continues to travel the world with stills and movie cameras in hand. In addition, he spends approximately two months out of every year aboard cruise and expedition ships as an enrichment speaker and mentor. Currently, he is working on a feature documentary entitled, Women in Blues, which explores the story behind the Mississippi Delta music scene and the empowering women who sing the blues. For more information on Pieter de Vries, visit www.pieterdevries.com.au.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.