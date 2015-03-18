Nexidia QC(TM) v2.3 Now Shipping, in Use by Major Media Outlets

ATLANTA -- March 17, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced that Nexidia QC(TM) v2.3 is now shipping. The latest release of Nexidia's software tool for automating quality control of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows has been deployed at major media organizations and is also integrated with some of the world's most popular workflow automation systems.

"Broadcasters and other media outlets are facing tighter caption regulations while needing to address the challenges created by the expansion in alternative distribution channels. They require automated tools to streamline their delivery and to automate their workflows for what has traditionally required manual checks," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. "By bundling the Nexidia QC API and aggressively supporting customer and partner integrations, we are helping to ensure that customers are better able to automate compliance with closed-caption regulations around the world and with the delivery requirements of OTT partners."

Already in use at CBS, CNN, Comcast, PBS, Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., and Turner Networks, Nexidia QC v2.3 has been integrated with the Telestream(R) Vantage file-based workflow automation system, Dalet's AmberFin Unified QC platform, the Evertz Mediator content management and workflow solution, and the Aspera Orchestrator workflow automation system.

Nexidia QC v2.3 features an optional automated caption-retiming action for live captioned content, making it the first caption tool to correct live caption-timing issues automatically, ensuring that captions are synchronized with the speech in repurposed content. By testing for and automatically repairing out-of-sync captions due to drift or other reasons, media organizations can avoid costly recaptioning or manual realignment. A caption review player allows users to review reported caption errors and compare caption synchronization before and after the automated retiming.

In addition, Nexidia QC v2.3 expands to 15 the list of languages available for the spoken-language verification function, and the enhanced implementation alerts users when the spoken language is not one of the potential languages identified in the test profile. Tested across a broad set of media, the accuracy was greater than 97 percent. Nexidia QC v2.3 includes support for EBU-STL and EBU-TT, the most widely used caption formats in Europe, as well as the iTunes(R) Timed Text (ITT) and SRT formats -- additions that build upon existing support for SCC, SMPTE-TT, SAMI, and Cheetah CAP. Nexidia QC v2.3 can also identify the language of the captions independent of the audio track or any language metadata included in the file.

