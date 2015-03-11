Plura Enters 4K Production Space at 2015 NAB Show

PHOENIX, March 11, 2015 — Plura Broadcast, a global manufacturer of high-performance digital broadcast and video production solutions, will introduce a complete portfolio of 4K monitors at the 2015 NAB Show in alignment with increased industry demand. Available in widths scaling to 84 inches, the Plura 4K Series brings together the exceptional built-in feature set Plura monitors are known for, while doubling down on quality, detail and performance to give production facilities an edge in Ultra HD monitoring.

The Plura 4K Series, which supports resolutions up to 3840x2160, focuses on delivering the highly detailed, accurate color representation and stunning picture consistency that high-end production applications require. The series also adopts the exceptionally slim form factor that Plura customers enjoy, ensuring that even the largest 4K monitors in the portfolio demand a modest slice of real estate.

Ray Kalo, president, Plura Broadcast notes that while 4K adoption is gradually escalating, the Plura 4K Series will provide flexible options for customers that still need to switch between Ultra HD, HD-SDI and SD resolutions. This flexibility also allows customers planning for a 4K future to invest today, without breaking the bank.

“We believe that 2015 is the year that 4K spreads beyond mostly film production and into more broadcast-centric production workflows, particularly sports,” said Ray Kalo, president, Plura Broadcast. “Our 4K Series will suit any studio or mobile production workflow, and will be especially valuable to our customers in sports that lack affordable options for larger 4K monitors. However, our customers can rest assured that buying a 4K monitor today will give them the flexibility to work across multiple formats.”

The Plura 4K Series will also feature the traditional software-redefined feature set built into most Plura monitors, including intelligent connections for calibration alignment, adjustable colormetry, gamma correction and audio monitoring – all accessible from an intuitive menu offering smooth navigation. Using Plura’s unique ICAC tool, production staff can quickly and automatically calibrate multiple color-related elements across the entire monitor network over IP, including the 4K Series. This ensures that the 4K Series is quickly recalibrated to its reference standard, returning optimal brightness and color consistency for demanding 4K workflows.

Plura Broadcast will unveil the Plura 4K Monitor Series at the 2015 NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, taking place April 13-16. The company will exhibit at Booth N2718.

